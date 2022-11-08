Smino Mashes Up “Lee & Lovie” and “Blu Billy” on Fallon: Watch

Smino recently dropped the excellent new album Luv 4 Rent, and he treated fans of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to a medley of two of its songs, “Lee & Lovie” and “Blu Billy.”

“Lee & Lovie” is Smino at his most tender, crooning like an R&B star, “Oh! I think you’re lovely/ Oh! I know you care/ Let’s get old/ Like Lee and Lovie,” and ad-libbing an explanation of the title, “That’s my grandma and my papa now, you know what I’m saying?”

After a brisk two minutes, the live band switched it up and segued into “Blu Billy,” which finds Smino on his “entrepen****a” grind. It’s not something he approaches with total enthusiasm. He rapped, with some modifications for the censors, “We conditioned, by conditions/ Capitalistic, read through the lipstick/ [Bleep] that they make up, make us forget it.” Watch the mash up performance below.

The follow-up to 2018’s NOIR, Smino’s Luv 4 Rent features singles like “24-8” and J Cole collaboration “90 Proof,” which we named Rap Song of the Week. Come January, the artist will kick off the “Luv Is 4Ever Tour,” a co-headlining trek with JID. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.