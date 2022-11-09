Snoop Dogg Biopic in the Works Through Death Row Pictures

The legendary life of rapper turned pop culture icon Snoop Dogg will receive the biopic treatment through his newly formed Death Row Pictures in partnership with Universal Pictures (via Deadline).

The biopic will mark the first film from Death Row Pictures and incorporate music from Snoop Dogg’s vast catalog spanning three decades. Allen Hughes (Menace II Society) will direct, with Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther) set to write the script. Snoop will co-produce with Hughes and Sara Ramaker.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Hughes added, “Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then.”

Snoop Dogg came up under Dr. Dre’s wing in the early ’90s. Then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, he broke through with their collaboration “Deep Cover” before appearing on the bulk of Dre’s 1992 debut solo album, The Chronic. Snoop dropped his own debut effort, Doggystyle, in 1993, and has released more than a dozen albums since then.

Over the past three decades, Snoop has ventured into film and television while making cameos in movies like Half Baked and Training Day, as well as shows like The L Word, Weeds, and Entourage. He’s also formed an unlikely friendship with Martha Stewart, collaborating on their VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and appearing in a Super Bowl commercial together.

In February, Snoop acquired his former label Death Row Records just ahead of his appearance in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, Since then, he’s been busy with other business ventures including a breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz and his children’s television show Doggyland. Besides that, he has co-starred in Jamie Foxx’s vampire hunter movie Day Shift, teamed up with BTS on Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions,” and revealed plans for a Doggystyle sequel called Missionary.