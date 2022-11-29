Soulfly Announce 2023 US Tour

Soulfly have announced an extensive 2023 US tour featuring a rotating cast of support acts.

The lengthy trek kicks off January 25th in Tucson, Arizona, runs through April 1st in Tempe, Arizona. Support will be provided by Bodybox for the duration of the trek, along with Half Heard Voices (January 25th through February 16th), Skinflint (February 17th through March 5th), and Drift (March 6th through April 1st).

Ticket pre-sales have already begun in some cities, with the general public sale beginning Friday (December 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

“After the amazing reception Totem got from fans, we’re very excited to bring this intense tour across America!” the band posted on Facebook. “Once again, we’re bringing new upcoming bands to our Tribe.”

Advertisement

Soulfly dropped their latest album Totem back in August. The LP sees band mastermind Max Cavalera channeling his thrash metal roots, eschewing some of Soulfly’s previous nu-metal tendencies for a more aggressive sound.

Below you can see the full list of Soulfly’s 2023 US tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

Soulfly’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

01/25 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock *

01/26 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum *

01/27 – Farmington, NM @ Inspired Moments Event Center *

01/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

01/29 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse *

01/31 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *

02/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

02/02 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *

02/03 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box *

02/04 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *

02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish @ HOB *

02/07 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall *

02/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

02/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven *

02/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

02/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

02/13 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

02/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *

02/15 – Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet Brewing *

02/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

02/17 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz #

02/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

02/19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

02/20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

02/21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

02/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #

02/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room #

02/25 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts #

02/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse #

02/28 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner #

03/01 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop #

03/02 – Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory #

03/03 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

03/04 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre #

03/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

03/07 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

03/08 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom ^

03/10 – Denver, CO @ HQ ^

03/11 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater ^

03/13 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station ^

03/14 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^

03/15 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory Spokane ^

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom ^

03/18 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall ^

03/19 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse ^

03/21 – Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater ^

03/22 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post ^

03/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium @ The Catalyst ^

03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge ^

03/25 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s ^

03/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^

03/28 – Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewing Company ^

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

03/30 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House Concert Hall ^

03/31 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

04/01 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre ^

Advertisement

* = w/ Bodybox and Half Heard Voices

# = w/ Bodybox and Skinflint

^ = w/ Bodybox and Drift