Canadian prog-metal trio Spiritbox have announced their first full-scale North American headlining tour, which is set for Spring 2023.

The “Eternal Blue Tour” kicks off April 10th in Vancouver and runs through May 10th in Minneapolis. After the Burial and Intervals will provide support.

Ticket pre-sales for Citi card members start today (November 15th) at 11 a.m. ET through Thursday (November 17th) at 10 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE, while a general on-sale begins Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

The headlining run is a long time coming for Spiritbox, who’ve already played major festivals, one-off dates, and high-profile support slots for the likes of Ghost, Lamb of God, Underoath, and Limp Bizkit. The Canadian act will be out in support of their acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Eternal Blue, and the Rotoscope EP that dropped this past June.

Prior to those releases, Spiritbox gradually built a following via a long string of one-off singles, beginning with 2018’s “Perennial.” The band’s style is largely defined by complex “djent”-esque rhythms and the dynamic vocals of frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.

Below you can see the full list of Spiritbox’s 2023 North American tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

Spiritbox’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with After the Burial and Intervals:

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

04/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

04/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore