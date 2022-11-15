Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Spiritbox Announce Spring 2023 North American Headlining Tour

The Canadian metal trio's first full-scale North American headlining run will also feature After the Burial and Intervals

Advertisement
spiritbox 2023 tour
Spiritbox, courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR
November 15, 2022 | 10:04am ET

    Canadian prog-metal trio Spiritbox have announced their first full-scale North American headlining tour, which is set for Spring 2023.

    The “Eternal Blue Tour” kicks off April 10th in Vancouver and runs through May 10th in Minneapolis. After the Burial and Intervals will provide support.

    Ticket pre-sales for Citi card members start today (November 15th) at 11 a.m. ET through Thursday (November 17th) at 10 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE, while a general on-sale begins Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The headlining run is a long time coming for Spiritbox, who’ve already played major festivals, one-off dates, and high-profile support slots for the likes of Ghost, Lamb of God, Underoath, and Limp Bizkit. The Canadian act will be out in support of their acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Eternal Blue, and the Rotoscope EP that dropped this past June.

    Prior to those releases, Spiritbox gradually built a following via a long string of one-off singles, beginning with 2018’s “Perennial.” The band’s style is largely defined by complex “djent”-esque rhythms and the dynamic vocals of frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.

    Spiritbox Announce New Album Eternal Blue
     Editor's Pick
    Spiritbox Announce Debut Album Eternal Blue, Share “Secret Garden”: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of Spiritbox’s 2023 North American tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Spiritbox’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with After the Burial and Intervals:
    04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    04/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    04/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
    04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall
    04/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    04/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    04/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    04/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    04/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    05/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    05/05 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    05/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

    spiritbox tour 2023 poster

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dropkick murphys 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick's Day Tour

November 15, 2022

king gizzard lizard wizard 2023 tour dates tickets buy purchase dates trek

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 "North American Residency Tour"

November 15, 2022

wizkid 2023 tour tickets more love less ego afrobeats dancehall hip hop music buy presale

How to Get Tickets to Wizkid's "More Love, Less Ego Tour"

November 15, 2022

Trevor Noah tickets how to buy seats tour dates off the record 2023 standup comedy show daily show watch stream

How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah's 2023 Tour

November 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spiritbox Announce Spring 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter