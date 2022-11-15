Canadian prog-metal trio Spiritbox have announced their first full-scale North American headlining tour, which is set for Spring 2023.
The “Eternal Blue Tour” kicks off April 10th in Vancouver and runs through May 10th in Minneapolis. After the Burial and Intervals will provide support.
Ticket pre-sales for Citi card members start today (November 15th) at 11 a.m. ET through Thursday (November 17th) at 10 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE, while a general on-sale begins Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
The headlining run is a long time coming for Spiritbox, who’ve already played major festivals, one-off dates, and high-profile support slots for the likes of Ghost, Lamb of God, Underoath, and Limp Bizkit. The Canadian act will be out in support of their acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Eternal Blue, and the Rotoscope EP that dropped this past June.
Prior to those releases, Spiritbox gradually built a following via a long string of one-off singles, beginning with 2018’s “Perennial.” The band’s style is largely defined by complex “djent”-esque rhythms and the dynamic vocals of frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.
Below you can see the full list of Spiritbox’s 2023 North American tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.
Spiritbox’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with After the Burial and Intervals:
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
04/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall
04/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
04/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
05/05 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore