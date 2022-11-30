Spotify Reveals Top Streamed Artists, Albums, and Songs of 2022

The weather is getting colder, Spotify Wrapped has arrived, and it’s hard to tell if that sound is “Jingle Bells” or just Spotify’s famous royalty payments clinking in the pockets of 2022’s biggest artists. As we all put a bow on 2022, the Big Green Circle has shared its annual roundup of the top streamed artists, albums, and songs from the year that was.
Few will be surprised at the top artist here and abroad, since he’s now taken the championship belt for three years running. Hailing from the good old Puerto Rico, USA, it’s Bad Bunny and his record-smashing album Un Verano Sin Ti. Taylor Swift comes in second place and is the only female artist in the top five, while the group is rounded out by Drake, The Weekend, and the Bangtan Boys of BTS.
The most-streamed songs list has plenty of Bad Bunny, as well as Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and some TikTok faves, while Joe Rogan unsurprisingly tops the global podcasts. If you look at the US only lists, you can get a taste of the US culture wars in the form of Morgan Wallen and Kanye West. Check out the full rundown of Spotify’s top streamed of 2022 below.
Top Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
BTS
Top Streamed Songs Globally
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
Top Streamed Albums Globally
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
=, Ed Sheeran
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Top Popular Podcasts Globally
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Caso 63 (All Languages)
Crime Junkie
Top Viral Artists Globally
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Bad Bunny
BTS
Lana Del Rey
Top Shared Lyrics Globally
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Heather” by Conan Gray
“I Love You So” by The Walters
“Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey
“Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
US Top Streamed Artists
Drake
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
Kanye West
The Weeknd
US Top Streamed Songs
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“First Class” by Jack Harlow
US Top Streamed Albums
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
US Top Popular Podcasts
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
The Daily
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
US Top Popular Audiobooks
I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover
Atomic Habits, James Clear
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson