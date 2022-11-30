Menu
Spotify Reveals Top Streamed Artists, Albums, and Songs of 2022

Around the globe we streamed Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, and more

spotify most streamed artists albums songs 2022 wrapped bad bunny taylor swift bts drake the weekend
Bad Bunny (photo by Eric Rojas), Taylor Swift (David Brendan Hall), and BTS (Instagram)
November 30, 2022 | 10:22am ET

    The weather is getting colder, Spotify Wrapped has arrived, and it’s hard to tell if that sound is “Jingle Bells” or just Spotify’s famous royalty payments clinking in the pockets of 2022’s biggest artists. As we all put a bow on 2022, the Big Green Circle has shared its annual roundup of the top streamed artists, albums, and songs from the year that was.

    Few will be surprised at the top artist here and abroad, since he’s now taken the championship belt for three years running. Hailing from the good old Puerto Rico, USA, it’s Bad Bunny and his record-smashing album Un Verano Sin Ti. Taylor Swift comes in second place and is the only female artist in the top five, while the group is rounded out by Drake, The Weekend, and the Bangtan Boys of BTS.

    The most-streamed songs list has plenty of Bad Bunny, as well as Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and some TikTok faves, while Joe Rogan unsurprisingly tops the global podcasts. If you look at the US only lists, you can get a taste of the US culture wars in the form of Morgan Wallen and Kanye West. Check out the full rundown of Spotify’s top streamed of 2022 below.

    Top Streamed Artists Globally

    Related Video

    Bad Bunny
    Taylor Swift
    Drake
    The Weeknd
    BTS

    Top Streamed Songs Globally

    “As It Was” by Harry Styles
    “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
    “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
    “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
    “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

    Top Streamed Albums Globally

    Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
    Harry’s House, Harry Styles
    SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
    =, Ed Sheeran
    Planet Her, Doja Cat

    Top Popular Podcasts Globally

    The Joe Rogan Experience
    Call Her Daddy
    Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
    Caso 63 (All Languages)
    Crime Junkie

    Top Viral Artists Globally

    Taylor Swift
    The Weeknd
    Bad Bunny
    BTS
    Lana Del Rey

    Top Shared Lyrics Globally

    “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
    “Heather” by Conan Gray
    “I Love You So” by The Walters
    “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey
    “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

    US Top Streamed Artists

    Drake
    Taylor Swift
    Bad Bunny
    Kanye West
    The Weeknd

    US Top Streamed Songs

    “As It Was” by Harry Styles
    “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
    “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
    “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
    “First Class” by Jack Harlow

    US Top Streamed Albums

    Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
    Harry’s House, Harry Styles
    Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
    Midnights, Taylor Swift
    SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

    US Top Popular Podcasts

    The Joe Rogan Experience
    Call Her Daddy
    Crime Junkie
    The Daily
    Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

    US Top Popular Audiobooks

    I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
    Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
    It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover
    Atomic Habits, James Clear
    The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson

Artists

