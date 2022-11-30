Spotify Reveals Top Streamed Artists, Albums, and Songs of 2022

The weather is getting colder, Spotify Wrapped has arrived, and it’s hard to tell if that sound is “Jingle Bells” or just Spotify’s famous royalty payments clinking in the pockets of 2022’s biggest artists. As we all put a bow on 2022, the Big Green Circle has shared its annual roundup of the top streamed artists, albums, and songs from the year that was.

Few will be surprised at the top artist here and abroad, since he’s now taken the championship belt for three years running. Hailing from the good old Puerto Rico, USA, it’s Bad Bunny and his record-smashing album Un Verano Sin Ti. Taylor Swift comes in second place and is the only female artist in the top five, while the group is rounded out by Drake, The Weekend, and the Bangtan Boys of BTS.

The most-streamed songs list has plenty of Bad Bunny, as well as Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and some TikTok faves, while Joe Rogan unsurprisingly tops the global podcasts. If you look at the US only lists, you can get a taste of the US culture wars in the form of Morgan Wallen and Kanye West. Check out the full rundown of Spotify’s top streamed of 2022 below.

Top Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS

Top Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Top Streamed Albums Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

=, Ed Sheeran

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Top Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Caso 63 (All Languages)

Crime Junkie

Top Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

BTS

Lana Del Rey

Top Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Heather” by Conan Gray

“I Love You So” by The Walters

“Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey

“Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

US Top Streamed Artists

Drake

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Kanye West

The Weeknd

US Top Streamed Songs

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

US Top Streamed Albums

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

US Top Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

The Daily

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

US Top Popular Audiobooks

I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, J.K. Rowling

It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover

Atomic Habits, James Clear

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson