Squid Game Actor Oh Yeong-su Indicted for Sexual Misconduct

Oh Yeong-su, the Korean actor who recently won a Golden Globe for his role on Squid Game, has been charged with sexual misconduct.

According to Variety, the 78-year-old actor was indicted in Korea on Thursday (November 24th) over an allegation that he inappropriately touched a woman in 2017.

Oh denied the charges, saying in a statement to local media that he had held a woman’s hand to guide her around a lake. “I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” Oh said.

A court official in a Suwon, South Korea said that “everything reported by local media is not factually correct.”

The alleged victim initially filed the complaint against Oh last December. The case was closed earlier this year, but reopened at the victim’s request.

Oh was released without detention.

On Squid Game, Oh played played Oh Il-nam, the oldest participant in the survival competition. The role earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.