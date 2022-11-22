Menu
Stage Crasher Takes Guitar to the Face at Black Crowes Concert

Rich Robinson went on the attack during the band's concert in Melbourne

The Black Crowes attack stage crasher (YouTube)
November 22, 2022 | 11:04am ET

    A man who crashed the stage at a recent Black Crowes concert found himself (or, more specifically, his face) at the receiving end of Rich Robinson’s guitar.

    As Metal Injection points out, the incident occurred during the band’s concert in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend. As the Robinson brothers played “Stare It Cold,” a man rushed the stage in bassist Steve Pipien’s direction. Security quickly intervened and attempted to escort the man off the stage, but he was able to wiggle free. It was at this point that Rich Robinson took off his guitar and slammed it into the man’s face / chest. Chris Robinson also took a swing at the man with his mic stand and appeared ready to stab him with it; fortunately for the stage crasher, he was pushed off the stage before the incident escalated any further.

    The Black Crowes continued the concert without further incident, but it marks just the latest example in a disturbing trend. Similar incidents involving fans rushing the stage have occurred at Rage Against the Machine, Lil Uzi Vert, and Show Me the Body concerts in recent months. It should go without saying, but please do not engage in such activities.

