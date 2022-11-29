Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Steve Martin to Join SNL’s 16th Timers Club When He Co-Hosts Episode with Martin Short

Brandi Carlile and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will serve as SNL's musical guests for the final two episodes of 2022

Advertisement
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Steve Martin and Martin Short, photo by Mark Seliger
November 29, 2022 | 3:33pm ET

    Steve Martin is set to join Saturday Night Live’s illustrious 16th Timers’ Club when he co-hosts the late-night sketch show with Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short on December 10th.

    The upcoming episode will mark Martin’s 16th time hosting SNL, and though he has made a number of guest appearances over the years, it’s been 13 years since he last hosted an episode. That prolonged period between between gigs allowed Alec Baldwin to break Martin’s previous record for most episodes hosted. (Baldwin has top-lined the show 17 times.)

    Short has also made several guest appearances in recent years, but this will mark his first time hosting SNL since 2012 — and the fourth time in his career. Martin and Short will co-host an episode featuring musical guest Brandi Carlile, who previously made her SNL debut in 2021.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Also announced today, Elvis star Austin Butler will host SNL’s annual Christmas episode on December 17th with musical Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Karen O. and co. last played SNL way back in 2009.

    But first up, Nope actress Keke Palmer will host this weekend’s episode of SNL on December 2nd with musical guest SZA.

    Editor’s Note: Head here for all of our coverage of SNL’s 48th season

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

top gun maverick theatrical re-release

Top Gun: Maverick to Make Even More Money with Theatrical Re-Release

November 29, 2022

Soulfly 2023 US tour

Soulfly Announce 2023 US Tour

November 29, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers Makes Surprise Appearance at The 1975 Show to Sing "Milk": Watch

November 29, 2022

oscars 2023 all 23 categories academy awards sound makeup hair short

Oscars to Air All 23 Categories During 2023 Telecast

November 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Steve Martin to Join SNL's 16th Timers Club When He Co-Hosts Episode with Martin Short

Menu Shop Search Newsletter