Steve Martin is set to join Saturday Night Live’s illustrious 16th Timers’ Club when he co-hosts the late-night sketch show with Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short on December 10th.

The upcoming episode will mark Martin’s 16th time hosting SNL, and though he has made a number of guest appearances over the years, it’s been 13 years since he last hosted an episode. That prolonged period between between gigs allowed Alec Baldwin to break Martin’s previous record for most episodes hosted. (Baldwin has top-lined the show 17 times.)

Short has also made several guest appearances in recent years, but this will mark his first time hosting SNL since 2012 — and the fourth time in his career. Martin and Short will co-host an episode featuring musical guest Brandi Carlile, who previously made her SNL debut in 2021.

Advertisement

Related Video

Also announced today, Elvis star Austin Butler will host SNL’s annual Christmas episode on December 17th with musical Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Karen O. and co. last played SNL way back in 2009.

But first up, Nope actress Keke Palmer will host this weekend’s episode of SNL on December 2nd with musical guest SZA.

Editor’s Note: Head here for all of our coverage of SNL’s 48th season