Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Co-Headlining Concerts

The "Two Icons, One Night" tour goes down next spring

Stevie Nicks (photo by Anthony Merriweather) and Billy Joel (photo via Live Nation)
November 3, 2022 | 2:41pm ET

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are teaming up for a series of co-headlining concerts.

    Aptly dubbed “Two Icons, One Night,” the tour will span “five to seven shows,” according to Wilson Howard, Chairman of Live Nation’s southeast division. Thus far, Nicks and Joel have detailed three of the shows: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; and May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

    Tickets to the three announced concerts go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on Thursday, November 10th (using access code HEADLINE).

    In addition to these new tour dates, Nicks has teased a new song inspired by the 2022 midterms. In a statement urging fans to vote, the artist shared an equally passionate poem called “Get It Back” that she said would be released as a song at a later date.

    As for Joel, the Piano Man recently welcomed Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Madison Square Garden for a cross-generational performance of “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl.” He has a number of more shows on the horizon, including a continuation of his long-running MSG residency. Get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
    05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

    Billy Joel 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^
    11/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park
    12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
    12/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    01/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

    ^ = w/ Lione Richie and Sheryl Crow

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details about concerts in Inglewood and Nashville.

     

