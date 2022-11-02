Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced a co-headlining concert, and in a strange twist of fate, it takes place not in New York or Los Angeles, but in Arlington, Texas. The gig goes down April 8th at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Nicks announced the concert on Instagram with an image advertising “Two Icons” in “One Night,” but her caption suggests the Nicks/Joel bill may extend to more than one show. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing Billy Joel in 2023,” she wrote, before teasing, “More soon!” Check out her post below.

Tickets to Nicks and Joel’s Arlington concert go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale code taking place Thursday, November 10th (using access code HEADLINE).

In addition to the new tour date, Nicks has teased a new song inspired by the 2022 midterms. In a statement urging fans to vote, the artist shared an equally passionate poem called “Get It Back” that she said would be released as a song at a later date.

As for Joel, the Piano Man recently welcomed Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Madison Square Garden for a cross-generational performance of “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl.” He has a number of more shows on the horizon, including a continuation of his long-running MSG residency. Get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Billy Joel 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

11/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground

12/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

^ = w/ Lione Richie and Sheryl Crow