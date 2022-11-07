Stranger Things Game to Give Fans Control of Vecna, Reveal Villain’s Origins

Stranger Things fans looking to get more insight into the mind of Vecna will get the opportunity to delve into his origins with a new VR game announced by Netflix.

Simply titled Stranger Things VR, the game will put players in control of Vecna, the villain in Season 4 played by Jamie Campbell Bower. As Vecna, they will be able to terrorize Eleven and the Hawkins gang by invading their dreams and memories. Based on the game’s description, it sounds like fans will also learn about Vecna’s backstory in the process and find out if their theories about the villain’s origins are true.

Watch the announcement trailer for Stranger Things VR below.

“Stranger Things VR will allow fans to experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins,” reads the official description from Netflix and developer Tender Claws. “Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Tender Claws has shared a vague “late 2023” release window, with Netflix offering a similarly vague promise that it will launch on all “major” VR platforms.

This isn’t the first Stranger Things game. Back in 2019, Netflix released a tie-in to Season 3 available on mobile and consoles.

Be sure to check out Bower’s interview with Kyle Meredith about his music and playing Vecna, and read why the villain was the show’s best yet here.