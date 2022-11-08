Stryper Perform with Battery-Powered Amps and No Mics After Power Goes Out Before Set: Watch

For most metal bands, a power outage spells doom. It’s a genre that requires sheer volume. No power = no show. Or so one would think…

When the power went out before Stryper‘s set at the iconic Hollywood club Whisky a Go Go on Saturday night (November 5th), they could have packed it in and went home; the fans would have understood. Instead, the Christian glam metallers gave the audience a once-in-a-lifetime “unplugged” set.

Without the ear-shattering decibels of their typical stage plot, Stryper improvised and brought battery-powered practice amps onstage. There was also no PA, so the band was forced to sing a capella into the room by the light of the audience’s cellphone flashlights. Only a snare drum was used for percussion. For the Stryper faithful in attendance, it was a performance of unprecedented intimacy.

“Well, that was a first!” commented frontman Michael Sweet on Instagram, sharing a photo from the evening.

He continued: “The power went out on Sunset last night 30 minutes before our set and we went out on @thewhiskyagogo stage and rocked with 2 battery powered practice amps, 1 snare drum and 3 a capella vocals to a second night, sold out crowd! You can’t stop The Rock. The power came back on 30 minutes after our set. What an amazing night and we love you all!!! It was one for the books…… The light always shines in the dark.”

