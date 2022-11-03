Everything We Know About Succession Season 4 (So Far)

From its cast of good-old-fashioned self-serious actors to its classic power struggle story, HBO’s black comedy-drama Succession is an enthralling hit, so it’s no wonder it’s been renewed for Season 4.

Succession, which initially premiered in 2018, follows the Roy family, the rich owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) founded the company, but when the show begins, his ailing health leads his kids — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) — to vie for control.

The next installment of Jesse Armstrong’s series is slated to drop sometime in 2023; while you wait, here’s everything we know about its fourth season.

Who Will Be in Season 4 of Succession?

Cox, Strong, Culkin, Snook, and Ruck will all return for the next season of Succession, as will regulars Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron. Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin will also appear, and Armstrong retains his title of showrunner and executive producer. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also produce, with Mylod returning to direct Season 4’s premiere episode.

What Is Season 4 of Succession About?

The first trailer for Season 4 shows Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor forming a “rebel alliance” in order to take down their father and stop Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) from taking over Waystar RoyCo; as our spoiler-ridden editorial on the Season 3 finale notes, Brian’s wife Caroline has left the Roy children powerless over the future of the company, so Season 4 will undoubtedly portray them doing everything they can to win back some control.

The official logline for Season 4 reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

When Does Season 4 of Succession Premiere?

An official release date for new Succession has yet to be revealed, but the season is expected to drop sometime in 2023.