Funeral for Takeoff to Be Held at Atanta’s State Farm Arena

Migos’ Takeoff will be officially laid to rest with a funeral on Friday, November 11th at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Takeoff’s funeral is set for 1:00 p.m. local time, though it’s unclear if the event will be open to the public. Local Channel 2 Action News reports that Pastor Jesse Curney III will provide the eulogy.

Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1st. He and his uncle, fellow Migos rapper Quavo, were playing dice when he was shot after a fight broke out. Police don’t believe Takeoff was involved in the fight. No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff, Quavopis “Quavo” Marshall, and cousin Kiari “Offset” Cephus grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The trio first began rapping together in 2008 under the name Polo Club before changing their name to Migos. In 2013, they released their first proper single “Versace,” and their debut album Yung Rich Nation followed in 2015, but it was 2017’s Culture — featuring lead single “Bad and Boujee”– that catapulted the group to superstardom.

Takeoff released his debut solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018, while Migos’ last LP was 2021’s Culture III. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo teamed up for an album without Offset called Only Built for Infinity Links.