Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot and Killed in Houston

Takeoff, of the influential hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning, according to TMZ.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. local time at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. At the time, Takeoff and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were playing dice. He was 28 years old.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people were injured and taken to a local hospital. Quavo was not injured.

Advertisement

Related Video

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball and hailing from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff began rapping in 2008 alongside his uncle Quavo and first cousin once removed Offset under the name Polo Club. Eventually changing their name to Migos, they released a pair of mixtapes called Juug Season and No Label before their signature triplet flow propelled them to the mainstream in 2013 with their first proper single, “Versace.” The viral hit led to a collaboration with Drake and was certified gold. Their first album, Yung Rich Nation, followed in 2015.

Migos’ 2017 album, Culture, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, thanks in part to its lead single, “Bad and Boujee,” which claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Donald Glover famously shouted out Migos during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech for Atlanta, saying “I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.'”

The group scored their second No. 1 album with Culture II in 2018. The record contained hit singles like “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake, and “Stir Fry.”

Advertisement

Migos completed the Culture trilogy with the release of Culture III in 2021.

Though Takeoff preferred to let his music do the talking, Quavo and Offset would often sing his praises as the most talented member of Migos. Takeoff released his debut solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018, showing glimpses of a more eccentric personality beneath the surface.

Last month, amidst rumors of a split from Offset, Takeoff and Quavo released a collaborative album called Only Built for Infinity Links.