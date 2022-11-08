Menu
Taylor Swift Ups the Antonoff with Bleachers Version of “Anti-Hero”: Stream

In which Jack Antonoff goes from behind the boards to inside the recording booth

taylor swift anti hero featuring bleachers
Taylor Swift and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, photo via Twitter
November 8, 2022 | 8:30am ET

    Jack Antonoff’s production is all over Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnightsbut if that wasn’t enough, the producer and his band Bleachers now appear on a new version of “Anti-Hero,” Midnights’  lead single. Listen to the updated track below.

    Swift teased Bleachers’ version of “Anti-Hero” in a tweet nodding to the song’s bizarre lyrics. “Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people,” she said. As such, Antonoff swaps out Swift’s “sexy baby” lyric to sing about judging said art bros from a distance, and when Swift mentions her covert narcissism, he promises, “Taylor, you’ll be fine.”

    From those much-mocked lyrics to the now-edited scale scene in its music video, Swift had a bit of a controversial rollout with “Anti-Hero.” Still, that didn’t stop Midnights from breaking 73 sales records upon its release, and the artist’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” — featuring support from huge acts like Paramore, HAIM, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, and MUNA — will likely be just as popular.

    Working with artists like Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, Antonoff has become almost as omnipresent in recent years, so much so that we ranked every song he’s ever produced.

