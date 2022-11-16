A Dream Setlist for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”

As Swifties everywhere continue to spend time with Midnights, the tenth studio album from Taylor Swift, the artist herself is preparing to return to the road (grab tickets here).

Swift hasn’t toured since 2018, and the pandemic cancellation of her planned “Lover Fest” raised many questions for fans — would she return to the drawing board? Would she ever dedicate time on the road to homespun sister albums folklore and evermore?

The answer has arrived in “The Eras Tour,” a solution that will presumably allow for music from each of Swift’s albums to have their time to shine. Swift is the kind of artist with a catalogue so dense and so beloved in so many individual ways that if she were to pitch a six-hour set, people would be seated and ready for the entirety, but a tour through each album just might be the next best thing.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up just a few of the songs we’d love to hear from Swift when “The Eras Tour” kicks off (with Paramore!) in Arizona in March 2023.

Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to purchase Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” tickets.

Taylor Swift (2006)

Advertisement

The album that started it all for so many Swifties holds up — “Our Song” is still, in fact, that song. When it comes to this era, other favorites have to include “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops On My Guitar,” but can you imagine if she pulled out “Picture To Burn?” Pandemonium. Let’s lean into this all the way and bring a pickup truck and some hay bales onstage for this portion, too.