Taylor Swift Announces “The Eras” Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift will make her long-awaited return to the road in 2023. “The Eras Tour” will see Swift visit stadiums across the US beginning in March.

Better yet, she’ll be joined by a rotating cast of all-star supporting acts, including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more. Check out the tour’s complete itinerary — and see who is opening where — below.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through November 9th. A TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale will follow on Tuesday, November 15th, with GA tickets priced between $49 and $449 and VIP packages priced between $199 and $899. A general ticket on-sale will then take place on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“The Eras Tour” marks Swift’s first trek since the “Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018. (Her planned “Lover Fest” was canceled due to the pandemic.)

In the time since then, she’s released four albums — Lover, folklore, evermore, and her record-setting new LP Midnights — as well as re-recordings of Fearless and Red.

Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to purchase Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” tickets.

Taylor Swift 2023 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium !&

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %&

04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+

04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+

04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %+

04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $&

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $&

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $&

05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $&

05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $+

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #?

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #?

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #?

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #?

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #?

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *?

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *&

! = w/ Paramore

& = w/ GAYLE

% = w/ beabadoobee

$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

# = w/ Girl in Red

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

* = w/ HAIM