Red and Kitty Forman’s Basement Is the Place to Be in That ’90s Show Trailer: Watch

The 10-episode first season comes to Netflix on January 19th

That ’90s Show (Netflix)
November 29, 2022 | 11:19am ET

    Netflix has offered the first glimpse at That ’90s Show, its upcoming sequel series to That ’70s Show. The streamer has also confirmed that the 10-episode first season will premiere on January 19th.

    That ’90s Show reunites most of the original That ’70s Show cast, though Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will have the most screen time, reprising their roles of Red and Kitty Forman. In Season One, Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (played by Callie Haverda) comes to stay with her grandparents for the summer and befriends a new group of teens in Point Place, Wisconsin. Subsequent seasons will also take place only during the summer, as Leia makes her annual visit to her grandparents’ house. Check out the first teaser below.

    Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will all reprise their That ’70s Show characters to make guest appearances in the new series. (The only main cast member not returning is Danny Masterson, who is currently on trial for charges that he raped multiple women.)

    New That ’90s Show cast members also include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The series was written and executive produced by That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner.

    According to Variety, Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha serves as the musical composer on That ’90s Show and recorded a retooled take on the original theme song, “In the Street,” with The Donnas’ former lead singer, Brett Anderson.

