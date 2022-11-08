Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The 1975 Were Truly “At Their Very Best” at Madison Square Garden in NYC: Recap

Matty Healy smoked cigarettes, ate raw meat, and still gave a wildly impressive vocal performance

Advertisement
the 1975 madison square garden live concert review
The 1975, photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes
November 8, 2022 | 1:47pm ET

    Leave it to The 1975 to call their new tour “The 1975 at Their Very Best.” After all, this is a band that does not shy away from hyperbole, theatrics, or reminding us how much they love being The 1975. In fact, they don’t really shy away from anything. Their new show is, without a doubt, their finest yet, and witnessing them headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden last night (November 7th) was watching a band that is truly in their prime.

    “The thing about us, ladies and gentlemen,” frontman Matty Healy reminded the audience over an hour into the show, “we just keep getting better.” The audience roared in agreement, and the band immediately segued into the fan-favorite “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not with You).”

    There was a palpable confidence emanating from the band last night, and especially from Healy: Throughout the show, he chain-smoked cigarettes, took dozens of swigs from not one but two flasks onstage, ate raw meat, sang a song on the roof(?), did pushups in front of a television before crawling inside it, certainly touched his… area more than once (“Sorry if you brought your Dad to the show and I was touching my dick,” said Healy after the intermission, “That’s your fault for bringing your Dad”).

    Advertisement

    But even before The 1975 took the stage, the tone for the evening was set perfectly by the band’s label mates and chosen opener for the tour: BLACKSTARKIDS. Having seen the trio open for fellow Dirty Hit artist beabadoobee last year, I was no stranger to the band’s explosive energy — but that doesn’t always translate into a massive arena like Madison Square Garden.

    It’s a tough task for any arena opener, especially when they begin their set with the house only half full, but BLACKSTARKIDS arrived with a visceral blast of energy. All three members of the band looked like they were having the time of their lives on that stage, and it proved to be a rousing and endearing set. If you’re planning on attending “The 1975 at Their Very Best” (and you can get tickets here, if so), be sure not to miss BLACKSTARKIDS — they might just be your new favorite band.

    Advertisement

    When BLACKSTARKIDS left the stage and The 1975 arrived, the curtain dropped and revealed a large set that resembled a house, complete with furniture, windows, separate rooms, a roof, and a dazzling spiral staircase. The show followed two fairly concrete acts of 12 songs each: The first act saw the band playing nearly every song from their brand new LP, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, while the second act was all killer, no filler hits from the band’s other four studio albums.

    the 1975 concert review madison square garden new york city

    The 1975, photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

When We Were Young 2022 Photos

When We Were Young 2022 Photo Gallery: See Portraits of Pierce The Veil, Nessa Barrett, Atreyu, and More

October 26, 2022

blackpink concert review

BLACKPINK Kick Off Massive “BORN PINK World Tour" in Dallas: Review and Setlist

October 26, 2022

When We Were Young 2022 Gallery

When We Were Young Festival Makes Nostalgic Debut with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and More: Photo Gallery

October 25, 2022

Iron Maiden New Jersey 2022 photos recap

Iron Maiden Bring the "Beast" to Newark, New Jersey: Recap, Photos + Video

October 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 1975 Were Truly "At Their Very Best" at Madison Square Garden in NYC: Recap

Menu Shop Search Newsletter