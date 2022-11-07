Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Star Wars Spinoff Series The Acolyte Casts Manny Jacinto and Dafne Keen

Joining Lee Jung-Jae and Amandla Stenberg

Advertisement
the acolyte manny jacinto dafne keen cast star wars series sci fi disney cast actor news
Manny Jacinto (photo by Dominique Redfearn) and Dafne Keen (photo by Gage Skidmore)
Follow
November 7, 2022 | 2:23pm ET

    The upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte continues to unfold: Today, the Star Wars spinoff show has revealed another round of cast members including Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

    This latest score of actors joins the previously-announced leads Lee Jung-Jae, who became a household name with Netflix’s Squid Game, and The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg. Jacinto has appeared in comedies like The Good Place and I Want You Back, while Keen is known for her role in HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials, and Turner-Smith appeared in the thriller Without Remorse last year. Other confirmed cast members for The Acolyte are Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

    Russian Doll writer-director-executive producer Leslye Headland is developing The Acolyte, which a press release has described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” Production is currently underway in the UK.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This new series is just one of many Star Wars-related projects in the works recently. Summer 2022 saw the Episode 3 premiere of the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as the Rogue One prequel Andor, in which Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor.

    Next year, we’ll also see Christopher Lloyd in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan apprentice in Ahsoka. What’s more, Jon Watts has been developing another new series called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is set in the New Republic era and centers around a group of children trying to find their way home.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

cher alexander edwards boyfriend love doesn't know math

Cher, 76, Celebrates 36-Year-Old Boyfriend: "Love Doesn't Know Math"

November 7, 2022

death grips live return 2023 sick new world festival

Death Grips Returning at 2023 Sick New World Festival

November 7, 2022

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Flyleaf Reunite with Original Vocalist Lacey Sturm

November 7, 2022

sick new world 2023 lineup

Sick New World: System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and More to Play Inaugural Vegas Fest in 2023

November 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Star Wars Spinoff Series The Acolyte Casts Manny Jacinto and Dafne Keen

Menu Shop Search Newsletter