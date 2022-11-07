Star Wars Spinoff Series The Acolyte Casts Manny Jacinto and Dafne Keen

The upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte continues to unfold: Today, the Star Wars spinoff show has revealed another round of cast members including Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

This latest score of actors joins the previously-announced leads Lee Jung-Jae, who became a household name with Netflix’s Squid Game, and The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg. Jacinto has appeared in comedies like The Good Place and I Want You Back, while Keen is known for her role in HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials, and Turner-Smith appeared in the thriller Without Remorse last year. Other confirmed cast members for The Acolyte are Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Russian Doll writer-director-executive producer Leslye Headland is developing The Acolyte, which a press release has described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” Production is currently underway in the UK.

This new series is just one of many Star Wars-related projects in the works recently. Summer 2022 saw the Episode 3 premiere of the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as the Rogue One prequel Andor, in which Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor.

Next year, we’ll also see Christopher Lloyd in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan apprentice in Ahsoka. What’s more, Jon Watts has been developing another new series called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is set in the New Republic era and centers around a group of children trying to find their way home.