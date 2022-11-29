Menu
The B-52s Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

A ten-night run to cap off their "Farewell Tour"

The B-52s, photo courtesy of the artist
November 29, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    The B-52s are bringing the love shack to Las Vegas in 2023 for a newly-announced ten-night residency.

    The World’s Greatest Party Band will take over The Venetian Theatre inside Vegas’ Venetian Resort beginning May 5th. After that, the following dates are May 6th, 10th, 12th, and 13th; August 25rd, 26th, and 30th; and September 2nd and 3rd.

    Artist pre-sale for tickets to the new wave icons’ residency begins tomorrow, November 30th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Pre-sale for Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, begins this Thursday, December 1st at 1:00 p.m. ET and ends the following day at the same time. Head to Ticketmaster to secure your seats, and see the full schedule for The B-52s’ Las Vegas residency below.

    Related Video

    This Las Vegas residency will cap off The B-52s “Farewell Tour,” which began last summer.

    The B-52s Las Vegas Residency Dates 2023:
    05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

