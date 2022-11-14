The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

The Backseat Lovers are in the midst of a fall tour right now, but if you weren’t able to snag tickets to those sold out shows, you’re in luck: The band have just announced another run of tour dates for 2023.
The Backseat Lovers’ 2023 North American tour kicks off April 18th in Vancouver and marks a noticeable step up for the Salt Lake City rockers. On their current run, the band is slated to play venues like Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater and Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, while next year, they’ll play Austin’s Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway and LA’s Hollywood Palladium — rooms with double the capacity. Other shows include two nights at Portland’s Roseland Theater and a gig at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.
General on-sale to The Backseat Lovers’ 2023 tourbegins Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and pre-sale begins Wednesday November 16th (use code HEADLINER) via Ticketmaster. Before their North American leg begins in April, the band will tour Australia and Europe from January to March. See their full tour itinerary below.
The Backseat Lovers released their second album, Waiting to Spill, last month, and Consequence caught up with Joshua Harmon and company to dissect the LP Track by Track. The band also chatted with us for our The What Podcast during a break at Bonnaroo 2022; check out that interview here.
The Backseat Lovers 2022-23 Tour Dates:
011/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
011/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
011/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capital Theatre — UT
011/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capital Theatre — UT
01/30 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland
02/03 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
02/04 — Bowen Hills, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisbane
02/05 — Lilyfield, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney
02/07 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
02/10 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide
02/11 — Footscray, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
02/12 — Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival Fremantle
02/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
02/25 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
02/26 — Munich, DE @ Technikum
02/28 — Zürich, CH @ Plaza Club
03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
03/02 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
03/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/05 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
03/06 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
03/08 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester
03/09 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
03/10 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
03/12 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street –
03/14 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
03/15 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/16 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
04/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
04/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/26 — Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/30 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA – Mainstage
05/15 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
05/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
05/19 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Place
05/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
5/23 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
05/27 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
06/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
06/03 — Toronto, ON @ History