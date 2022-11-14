The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

The Backseat Lovers are in the midst of a fall tour right now, but if you weren’t able to snag tickets to those sold out shows, you’re in luck: The band have just announced another run of tour dates for 2023.

The Backseat Lovers’ 2023 North American tour kicks off April 18th in Vancouver and marks a noticeable step up for the Salt Lake City rockers. On their current run, the band is slated to play venues like Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater and Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, while next year, they’ll play Austin’s Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway and LA’s Hollywood Palladium — rooms with double the capacity. Other shows include two nights at Portland’s Roseland Theater and a gig at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

General on-sale to The Backseat Lovers’ 2023 tourbegins Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and pre-sale begins Wednesday November 16th (use code HEADLINER) via Ticketmaster. Before their North American leg begins in April, the band will tour Australia and Europe from January to March. See their full tour itinerary below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Backseat Lovers released their second album, Waiting to Spill, last month, and Consequence caught up with Joshua Harmon and company to dissect the LP Track by Track. The band also chatted with us for our The What Podcast during a break at Bonnaroo 2022; check out that interview here.

The Backseat Lovers 2022-23 Tour Dates:

011/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

011/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

011/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capital Theatre — UT

011/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capital Theatre — UT

01/30 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland

02/03 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

02/04 — Bowen Hills, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisbane

02/05 — Lilyfield, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney

02/07 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

02/10 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

02/11 — Footscray, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

02/12 — Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival Fremantle

02/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

02/25 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

02/26 — Munich, DE @ Technikum

02/28 — Zürich, CH @ Plaza Club

03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

03/02 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

03/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/05 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

03/06 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/08 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester

03/09 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

03/10 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

03/12 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street –

03/14 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

03/15 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/16 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

04/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

04/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/26 — Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/30 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA – Mainstage

05/15 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

05/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/19 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Place

05/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

5/23 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

05/27 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

06/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

06/03 — Toronto, ON @ History