Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

In support of their October album, Waiting to Spill

Advertisement
the backseat lovers 2023 tour
The Backseat Lovers, photo by Allyson Lowry
November 14, 2022 | 6:11pm ET

    The Backseat Lovers are in the midst of a fall tour right now, but if you weren’t able to snag tickets to those sold out shows, you’re in luck: The band have just announced another run of tour dates for 2023.

    The Backseat Lovers’ 2023 North American tour kicks off April 18th in Vancouver and marks a noticeable step up for the Salt Lake City rockers. On their current run, the band is slated to play venues like Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater and Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, while next year, they’ll play Austin’s Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway and LA’s Hollywood Palladium — rooms with double the capacity. Other shows include two nights at Portland’s Roseland Theater and a gig at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

    General on-sale to The Backseat Lovers’ 2023 tourbegins Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and pre-sale begins Wednesday November 16th (use code HEADLINER) via Ticketmaster. Before their North American leg begins in April, the band will tour Australia and Europe from January to March. See their full tour itinerary below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Backseat Lovers released their second album, Waiting to Spill, last month, and Consequence caught up with Joshua Harmon and company to dissect the LP Track by Track. The band also chatted with us for our The What Podcast during a break at Bonnaroo 2022; check out that interview here.

    The Backseat Lovers 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    011/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
    011/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    011/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capital Theatre — UT
    011/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capital Theatre — UT
    01/30 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland
    02/03 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
    02/04 — Bowen Hills, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisbane
    02/05 — Lilyfield, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney
    02/07 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
    02/10 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide
    02/11 — Footscray, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
    02/12 — Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival Fremantle
    02/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
    02/25 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
    02/26 — Munich, DE @ Technikum
    02/28 — Zürich, CH @ Plaza Club
    03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
    03/02 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    03/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    03/05 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    03/06 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    03/08 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester
    03/09 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
    03/10 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    03/12 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street –
    03/14 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    03/15 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
    03/16 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
    04/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    04/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    04/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/26 — Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    04/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    04/30 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA – Mainstage
    05/15 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    05/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
    05/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    05/19 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Place
    05/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
    5/23 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
    05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    05/27 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    05/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    06/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    06/03 — Toronto, ON @ History

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Pink tickets 2023 summer carnival tour

How to Get Tickets to P!NK's 2023 Tour

November 14, 2022

Paolo Nutini 2023 North American Tour dates tickets

Paolo Nutini Announces 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

august burns red 2023 tour

August Burns Red Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

meet me @ the altar 2023 tour tickets buy

Meet Me @ the Altar Map Out 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter