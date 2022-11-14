Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Breeders and Dave Grohl Cover Pixies’ “Gigantic” at VetsAid 2022: Watch

Kim Deal co-wrote the song as a member of Pixies before founding The Breeders

Advertisement
The Breeders Dave Grohl Pixies cover Gigantic VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl (photo by Philip Cosores) and The Breeders (photo by Kimberley Ross)
Follow
November 14, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    The Breeders and Dave Grohl were among the special guests at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert on Sunday, November 13th, and they teamed up for a cover of Pixies’ “Gigantic.”

    Kim Deal — who co-wrote the 1988 single as a member of Pixies before founding The Breeders — sang lead vocals, while Grohl absolutely shredded on guitar and contributed backing vocals. “Beautiful,” said Deal after closing out the performance.

    Watch the fan-shot footage below.

    The relationship between Grohl and The Breeders goes way back. In the early ’90s, The Breeders toured with Nirvana following the release of their 1990 debut, Pod, which Kurt Cobain named as a record that changed his life in an issue of Melody Maker.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Taking place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, VetsAid 2022 also featured Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys, along with what was billed as the “final performance” for Walsh’s pre-Eagles rock band James Gang. Every artist in the lineup had some connection to Ohio, with The Breeders hailing from Dayton and Grohl being born in Warren.

    James Gang recently reunited to play both of Foo Fighters’ tribute concerts in honor of the late Taylor Hawkins. In a recent interview with Consequence, Walsh said Hawkins told him “many times” that James Gang was “his favorite band in the whole world.”

    A replay of VetsAid 2022 is available for purchase here, with all net proceeds going directly to Ohio veterans services charities. Priced at $19.99, it is available for rewatch 48 hours after purchase.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

foreigner farewell tour

Foreigner Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

November 14, 2022

Lizzo Tickets 2022 Tour Special album dates

How to Get Tickets to Lizzo's 2023 Tour

November 14, 2022

dolly parton jeff bezos courage civility award $100 million do good things

Jeff Bezos Awards Dolly Parton $100 Million to "Do Good Things"

November 14, 2022

Zakk Wylde Dimebag Darrell Pantera tour

Zakk Wylde Watching YouTube for Pantera Guitar Tips, Reveals Some Setlist Songs for Upcoming Tour

November 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Breeders and Dave Grohl Cover Pixies' "Gigantic" at VetsAid 2022: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter