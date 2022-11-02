The Cult’s Ian Astbury on Under the Midnight Sun, Gothic Futurism, and the Optics of Nostalgia

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Ian Astbury calls in to chat with Kyle Meredith about Under the Midnight Sun, The Cult’s latest album.

Astbury talks about coming up as a crooner during the post-punk era, journalists mistakenly lumping them in with hair metal, and living through the optics of nostalgia. The frontman also talks about some of the big influences on this album — including Brian Jones, William S. Burroughs, and Jack Kerouac — and also dives deep into the ecological and environmental moments that arrive throughout. We also get his takes on recent artists like Yves Tumor and how they’re part of a lineage of artists that thread around Nico & The Velvet Underground, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Picaso.

Listen to The Cult's Ian Astbury talk Under the Midnight Sun and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below.