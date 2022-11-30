The Cure Release Expanded Version of 1991 Documentary Play Out

The Cure have today shared an upgraded, extended HD version of Play Out, their 1991 behind-the-scenes their documentary. You can watch all two hours of it on YouTube.

Directed by Peter Fowler, Play Out follows The Cure across a handful of vastly different, yet equally important performances. From debuting future hits at small-scale English clubs to a headlining set at Wembley Arena and a coveted spot on MTV Unplugged, the expanded version of the documentary offers an even closer look at how one of history’s most influential goth-rock bands came to be.

The re-release of Play Out coincides with the 30th anniversary reissue of The Cure’s most commercially successful album to date, Wish, which notably includes their smash “Friday I’m In Love.” The reissue comprises 45 songs, including the original tracklist as well as demos, four tracks from the band’s 1993 mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes, a previously unreleased song called “A Wendy Band,” and more.

Related Video

Watch Robert Smith and company go about their days during some of The Cure’s most critical years in the expanded version of Play Out below.

In other Cure news, the band are supposed to release their long-teased new album Songs of a Lost World — which Smith has described as “relentlessly doom and gloom” — any minute now.