The Cure Unveil Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

It’s been 30 years since The Cure released their beloved album Wish, and now, the band has shared a 45-track deluxe reissue of the record. Pore over that project below.

The Wish reissue combines the original album — remastered by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios — with 21 previously unreleased demos, four tracks from The Cure’s 1993 mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes, a previously unreleased song called “A Wendy Band” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, an alternate mix of “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” and a previously unheard live version of “End” from 1992. In addition to streaming services, the project is also available in 3xCD and 2xLP packages.

Besides celebrating Wish, The Cure are also supposed to release their long-teased new album Songs of a Lost World — which Smith has described as “relentlessly doom and gloom” — right about now.

On Thursday night, The Cure offered a preview of Songs of a Lost World by premiering two songs at the kick-off to their European tour. Check out our complete coverage of the show here.

Wish Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 – Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01. Open (6:51)

02. High (3:37)

03. Apart (6:38)

04. From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05. Wendy Time (5:13)

06. Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07. Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08. Trust (5:32)

09. A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10. Cut (5:55)

11. To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12. End (6:45)

CD2 – Demos

01. The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02. Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03. A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04. Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05. This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]

06. Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

07. To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08. Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09. T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10. Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11. Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12. T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13. Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]

14. A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

15. Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

16. Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17. Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18. T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19. Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20. Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21. Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3 – ‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

01. Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02. Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03. Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04. The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05. A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07. Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]

08. High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]

09. Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10. Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

11. A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]

12. End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

* = Unreleased track

** = Unreleased version