Tilda Swinton Pulls Double Duty in The Eternal Daughter Trailer: Watch

Tilda Swinton pulls double duty in The Eternal Daughter, the mother-daughter horror film from Joanna Hogg that just got its first trailer today.

Written and directed by Hogg for A24 and BBC Film, The Eternal Daughter follows Swinton as Julie and Rosalind Hart, an artist and her elderly mother who return to the house Rosalind lived in when she was young. The manor has since been converted into a hotel, but Julie and Rosalind appear to be the only guests in the place — a setup that always bodes well in horror.

Over time, the mysterious history of the property haunts the women. “The longer we’re here, the more it comes back,” the elder Hart says in the trailer. “The dread.” Watch Swinton pull double-duty in the trailer for The Eternal Daughter below.

Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies star alongside Swinton in The Eternal Daughter, which hits theaters and streaming services December 2nd. Earlier this year, Swinton starred opposite Idris Elba in Three Thousand Years of Longing, and she’ll soon appear in Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion take on Pinocchio. She also appeared in Hogg’s last projects, 2019’s The Souvenir (one of the best films of the year) and 2021’s The Souvenir: Part II.