The Flaming Lips Unveil Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition: Stream

Compiling B-sides, demos, remixes, and live cuts from the 2002 era

the flaming lips yoshimi battles the pink robots 20th anniversary edition
The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp
November 25, 2022 | 9:43am ET

    The Flaming Lips are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal record Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots with the appropriately titled Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition, a massive box set of B-sides, demos, and other rarities. Take a listen to the project below.

    Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition is available digitally, as a 6xCD set, and as a 5xLP set (which will be released on April 14th, 2023). In addition to the original album, the package features live radio sessions, remixes, two complete concerts, and general deep cuts that have never received a proper physical release.

    Among the gems are fan favorites “Assassination of the Sun,” “Thank You Jack White (For the Fiber-Optic Jesus You Gave Me),” and an instrumental version of “Do You Realize??,” Pink Floyd, Radiohead, and Kylie Minogue covers, and, perhaps most notably, “Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall Of Energy,” their contribution to The Spongebob SquarePants Movie. 

    Check out the full tracklist and artwork for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition below. The reissue follows 2021’s Where the Viaduct LoomsThe Flaming Lips’ Nick Cave covers album they made with 13-year-old musician Nell Smith. Earlier this year, meanwhile, the band covered Yoko Ono’s “Mrs. Lennon” for a tribute album to the artist organized by Ben Gibbard.

    Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    CD 1: Original Album, plus demos
    01. Fight Test
    02. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21
    03. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1
    04. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 2
    05. In The Morning of the Magicians
    06. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell
    07. Are You a Hypnotist
    08. It’s Summertime
    09. Do You Realize??
    10. All We Have Is Now
    11. Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon
    12. All My Life – Morning of the Magicians (Demo)
    13. Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)
    14. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Demo)
    15. Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)
    16. Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)
    17. In The Morning of the Magicians (Demo)
    18. Do You Realize?? (1st Chords Wayne) (Demo)
    19. Do You Realize?? (Steven New Part) (Demo)

    CD 2 – Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EPs
    01. Fight Test
    02. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on KEXP)
    03. The Golden Age (Live on CD 101)
    04. Knives Out (Live on KCRW)
    05. Do You Realize?? (Scott Hardkiss Remix)
    06. The Strange Design of Conscience
    07. Thank You Jack White (For The Fiber-Optic Jesus That You Gave Me)
    08. Assassination of the Sun
    09. I’m a Fly in a Sunbeam (Following the Funeral Procession of a Stranger)
    10. Sunship Balloons
    11. Do You Realize?? (T.P.S. Remix)
    12. Ego Tripping (Ego in Acceleration) (Jason Bentley Remix)
    13. Ego Tripping (Self Admiration with Blow-up Mix)
    14. A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn’t So)
    15. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Utah Saints Remix)

    CD 3 – Non-LP+
    01. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Language Version from the Japanese Edition of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots)
    02. Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall Of Energy (from The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)
    3. Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)
    4. Go (feat. Sparklehorse) (Alternate Version from The Flaming Lips Archives)
    5. Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)
    6. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (AOL Session)
    7. Waitin’ for a Superman (Live on WXPN)
    8. In the Morning of the Magicians (Live on KCRW)
    9. White Christmas (Live on WXPN)
    10. The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers feat. The Flaming Lips)
    11. If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)
    12. Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)
    13. Up Above the Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)
    14. Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)
    15. The Deterioration of the Fight or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)
    16. Fight Test (Live on WXRT, May 2nd, 2003)
    17. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)
    18. I Know I’ve Got to Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)
    19. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)
    20. Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 2)

    CD 4 – Radio Sessions
    01. Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)
    02. Assassination of the Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)
    03. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)
    04. Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)
    05. One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)
    06. Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)
    07. One More Robot (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)
    08. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)
    09. Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)
    10. One More Robot (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)
    11. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)
    12. Fight Test (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)
    13. Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)
    14. Breathe (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)
    15. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)
    16. Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)
    17. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)
    18. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)
    19. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

    CD 5 – Live 2002+: Radio Broadcast WBOS (Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston, October 27 2002), plus Yoshimi Demo
    01. Introduction
    02. The Golden Age
    03. Wayne Intro 1
    04. Lucifer Sam
    05. Wayne Intro 2
    06. Do You Realize??
    07. Wayne Intro 3
    08. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
    09. Wayne Intro 4
    10. Fight Test Intro
    11. Fight Test
    12. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

    CD 6 – Live 2003: Radio Broadcast BBC (Live at The Forum, London, UK, January 22, 2003)
    01. Introduction
    02. Race for the Prize
    03. Fight Test
    04. Lucifer Sam
    05. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
    06. Lightning Strikes the Postman
    07. In The Morning of the Magicians
    08. Happy Birthday
    09. She Don’t Use Jelly
    10. All We Have Is Now
    11. Do You Realize??
    12. Waitin’ for a Superman
    13. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton
    14. What Is the Light?
    15. The Observer (Fade Out)

    5 LP Vinyl Box Set
    LP 1 – Original Album
    Side 1
    01. Fight Test
    02. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21
    03. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1
    04. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 2
    05. In the Morning of the Magicians
    Side 2
    01. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell
    02. Are You a Hypnotist
    03. It’s Summertime
    04. Do You Realize??
    05. All We Have Is Now
    06. Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon

    LP 2 – Demos+
    Side 3
    01. All My Life – Morning of the Magicians (Demo)
    02. Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)
    03. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Demo)
    04. Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)
    05. Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)
    06. In the Morning of the Magicians (Demo)
    Side 4
    01. Do You Realize?? 1st Chords Wayne (Demo)
    02. Do You Realize?? Steven New Part (Demo)
    03. Fight Test: Primitive Demo with Helium Voice
    04. If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)
    05. Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

    LP 3 – Non-LP+
    Side 5
    01. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Japanese Version)
    02. Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall of Energy (from The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)
    03. Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)
    04. Go (feat. Sparklehorse) (Alternate Version from the Flaming Lips Archives)
    05. The Deterioration of the Fight or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)
    06. Fight Test (Live on WXRT)
    Side 6
    01. Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)
    02. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (AOL Session)
    03. Waitin’ for a Superman (Live on WXPN)
    04. In the Morning of the Magicians (Live on KCRW)
    05. White Christmas (Live on WXPN)
    06. The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers feat. The Flaming Lips)

    LP 4 – Radio Sessions
    Side 7
    01. Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)
    02. Assassination of the Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
    03. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
    04. Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
    05. One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002
    Side 8
    01. Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
    02. One More Robot (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
    03. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
    04. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002
    05. Breathe (Live on XFM) June 26 2003
    06. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003
    07. Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

    LP 5 – Radio Sessions+
    Side 9
    01. Fight Test (Live on XFM) June 26 2003
    02. Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) June 26 2003
    03 Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002
    04. One More Robot (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002
    05. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002
    Side 10
    01. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show
    02. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show
    03. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show
    04. Up Above the Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)
    Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

