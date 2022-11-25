The Flaming Lips are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal record Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots with the appropriately titled Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition, a massive box set of B-sides, demos, and other rarities. Take a listen to the project below.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition is available digitally, as a 6xCD set, and as a 5xLP set (which will be released on April 14th, 2023). In addition to the original album, the package features live radio sessions, remixes, two complete concerts, and general deep cuts that have never received a proper physical release.

Among the gems are fan favorites “Assassination of the Sun,” “Thank You Jack White (For the Fiber-Optic Jesus You Gave Me),” and an instrumental version of “Do You Realize??,” Pink Floyd, Radiohead, and Kylie Minogue covers, and, perhaps most notably, “Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall Of Energy,” their contribution to The Spongebob SquarePants Movie.

Check out the full tracklist and artwork for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition below. The reissue follows 2021’s Where the Viaduct Looms, The Flaming Lips’ Nick Cave covers album they made with 13-year-old musician Nell Smith. Earlier this year, meanwhile, the band covered Yoko Ono’s “Mrs. Lennon” for a tribute album to the artist organized by Ben Gibbard.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD 1: Original Album, plus demos

01. Fight Test

02. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

03. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1

04. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 2

05. In The Morning of the Magicians

06. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell

07. Are You a Hypnotist

08. It’s Summertime

09. Do You Realize??

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon

12. All My Life – Morning of the Magicians (Demo)

13. Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)

14. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Demo)

15. Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)

16. Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)

17. In The Morning of the Magicians (Demo)

18. Do You Realize?? (1st Chords Wayne) (Demo)

19. Do You Realize?? (Steven New Part) (Demo)

CD 2 – Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EPs

01. Fight Test

02. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on KEXP)

03. The Golden Age (Live on CD 101)

04. Knives Out (Live on KCRW)

05. Do You Realize?? (Scott Hardkiss Remix)

06. The Strange Design of Conscience

07. Thank You Jack White (For The Fiber-Optic Jesus That You Gave Me)

08. Assassination of the Sun

09. I’m a Fly in a Sunbeam (Following the Funeral Procession of a Stranger)

10. Sunship Balloons

11. Do You Realize?? (T.P.S. Remix)

12. Ego Tripping (Ego in Acceleration) (Jason Bentley Remix)

13. Ego Tripping (Self Admiration with Blow-up Mix)

14. A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn’t So)

15. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Utah Saints Remix)

CD 3 – Non-LP+

01. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Language Version from the Japanese Edition of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots)

02. Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall Of Energy (from The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)

3. Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)

4. Go (feat. Sparklehorse) (Alternate Version from The Flaming Lips Archives)

5. Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)

6. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (AOL Session)

7. Waitin’ for a Superman (Live on WXPN)

8. In the Morning of the Magicians (Live on KCRW)

9. White Christmas (Live on WXPN)

10. The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers feat. The Flaming Lips)

11. If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

12. Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

13. Up Above the Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

14. Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

15. The Deterioration of the Fight or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)

16. Fight Test (Live on WXRT, May 2nd, 2003)

17. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

18. I Know I’ve Got to Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)

19. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)

20. Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 2)

CD 4 – Radio Sessions

01. Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)

02. Assassination of the Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

03. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

04. Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

05. One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

06. Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

07. One More Robot (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

08. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

09. Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

10. One More Robot (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

11. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

12. Fight Test (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

13. Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

14. Breathe (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

15. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)

16. Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)

17. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

18. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

19. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

CD 5 – Live 2002+: Radio Broadcast WBOS (Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston, October 27 2002), plus Yoshimi Demo

01. Introduction

02. The Golden Age

03. Wayne Intro 1

04. Lucifer Sam

05. Wayne Intro 2

06. Do You Realize??

07. Wayne Intro 3

08. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

09. Wayne Intro 4

10. Fight Test Intro

11. Fight Test

12. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

CD 6 – Live 2003: Radio Broadcast BBC (Live at The Forum, London, UK, January 22, 2003)

01. Introduction

02. Race for the Prize

03. Fight Test

04. Lucifer Sam

05. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

06. Lightning Strikes the Postman

07. In The Morning of the Magicians

08. Happy Birthday

09. She Don’t Use Jelly

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Do You Realize??

12. Waitin’ for a Superman

13. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

14. What Is the Light?

15. The Observer (Fade Out)

5 LP Vinyl Box Set

LP 1 – Original Album

Side 1

01. Fight Test

02. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

03. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1

04. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 2

05. In the Morning of the Magicians

Side 2

01. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell

02. Are You a Hypnotist

03. It’s Summertime

04. Do You Realize??

05. All We Have Is Now

06. Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon

LP 2 – Demos+

Side 3

01. All My Life – Morning of the Magicians (Demo)

02. Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)

03. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Demo)

04. Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)

05. Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)

06. In the Morning of the Magicians (Demo)

Side 4

01. Do You Realize?? 1st Chords Wayne (Demo)

02. Do You Realize?? Steven New Part (Demo)

03. Fight Test: Primitive Demo with Helium Voice

04. If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

05. Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

LP 3 – Non-LP+

Side 5

01. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Japanese Version)

02. Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall of Energy (from The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)

03. Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)

04. Go (feat. Sparklehorse) (Alternate Version from the Flaming Lips Archives)

05. The Deterioration of the Fight or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)

06. Fight Test (Live on WXRT)

Side 6

01. Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)

02. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (AOL Session)

03. Waitin’ for a Superman (Live on WXPN)

04. In the Morning of the Magicians (Live on KCRW)

05. White Christmas (Live on WXPN)

06. The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers feat. The Flaming Lips)

LP 4 – Radio Sessions

Side 7

01. Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)

02. Assassination of the Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

03. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

04. Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

05. One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

Side 8

01. Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

02. One More Robot (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

03. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

04. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

05. Breathe (Live on XFM) June 26 2003

06. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

07. Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

LP 5 – Radio Sessions+

Side 9

01. Fight Test (Live on XFM) June 26 2003

02. Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) June 26 2003

03 Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

04. One More Robot (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

05. Can’t Get You Out of My Head (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

Side 10

01. Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

02. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

03. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

04. Up Above the Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)