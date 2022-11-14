The Linda Lindas Hope You Have a “Groovy Xmas” on New Single: Stream

Precocious punks The Linda Lindas are shredding through some holiday cheer on the new Christmas banger, “Groovy Xmas.”

“There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife…” the band wrote in a statement. “We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!”

The lyrics feature call-outs to Christmas favorites, as they sing, “We’ll all watch Charlie Brown Christmas/ Then Home Alone, Elf, and The Grinch/ Same playlist every year/ Mariah brings the cheer/ And pumpkin spice lattes are here!”

Some of the words land better with the accompanying house party music video, which was directed by Ryan Baxley. The line, “Nino’s drinking water from the tree,” is illustrated by a fluffy feline licking its lips, and “Monica! Where’s my stocking, man?” shows another cat unhappily wearing a Santa hat. Check out “Groovy Christmas” below.

Earlier this year The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up. Next year they’ll tour with Paramore, and tickets are available here.