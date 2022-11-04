Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The Lone Bellow sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Love Songs for Losers.

The trio discuss the small-town American opioid crisis that plays into the single “Gold,” plus taking some inspiration from John Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane” and Bruce Springsteen. Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist also tell us about self-producing the record in Roy Orbison’s former house and the spirits that inhabit the space, writing about family, and how the song “Dreaming” has a backdrop of getting beaten up and lost in New York City.

Listen to The Lone Bellow talk Love Songs for Losers and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below.