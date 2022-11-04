Menu
The Lone Bellow on Love Songs for Losers, America’s Opioid Crisis, and Getting Beaten Up in NYC

The trio outline the inspirations behind their fifth studio album

Kyle Meredith with The Lone Bellow, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
November 4, 2022 | 4:47pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    The Lone Bellow sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Love Songs for Losers.

    Related Video

    The trio discuss the small-town American opioid crisis that plays into the single “Gold,” plus taking some inspiration from John Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane” and Bruce Springsteen. Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist also tell us about self-producing the record in Roy Orbison’s former house and the spirits that inhabit the space, writing about family, and how the song “Dreaming” has a backdrop of getting beaten up and lost in New York City.

    Listen to The Lone Bellow talk Love Songs for Losers and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

