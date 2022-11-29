Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Moldy Peaches Announce First European Shows in 20 Years

Three dates across the pond in 2023

Advertisement
moldy peaches european shows reunion tour dates tickets indie rock pop news
The Moldy Peaches, photo by Natalie Gruppuso
Follow
November 29, 2022 | 10:39am ET

    New York City icons The Moldy Peaches are headed across the pond in 2023 to play their first European gigs in 20 years.

    Kimya Dawson and Adam Green will first play at The Roundhouse in London on May 29th. Then, they’ll hit Barcelona and Madrid for both cities’ Primavera Sound Festival on June 2nd and 9th respectively. Beyond their first trip abroad in two decades, the upcoming dates will mark The Moldy Peaches’ first full-band performances in over 10 years, as Dawson and Green will front a six-piece lineup.

    These shows are just the latest in what’s become a bustling reunion for Dawson and Green’s beloved indie pop band: “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” they said in a press release. “Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for The Moldy Peaches’ London gig will go on sale this Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. UK time (or 5:00 a.m. ET). You can grab yours at Ticketmaster.

    Dawson and Green reunited earlier this month for their first performance in over a decade at the Los Angeles premiere of the indie rock documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom. That was followed by another performance at a premiere event in Seattle. Watch fan-captured performance footage of their recent reunion below.

    Last year, The Moldy Peaches released Origin Story: 1994-1999an archival set that compiled songs, unreleased demos, live tracks, and poems from their earliest days together.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

b-52s las vegas residency new wave alternative rock music news tour dates tickets

The B-52s Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

November 29, 2022

Metallica tickets 2023 2024 m72 world tour how to buy seats dates shows live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Metallica's 2023-2024 Tour

November 28, 2022

The Weeknd 2022 summer tour

How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd's 2023 Tour

November 28, 2022

The Weeknd announces new tour dates for 2023

The Weeknd Announce 2023 Leg of "After Hours Til Dawn Tour"

November 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Moldy Peaches Announce First European Shows in 20 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter