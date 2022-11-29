The Moldy Peaches Announce First European Shows in 20 Years

New York City icons The Moldy Peaches are headed across the pond in 2023 to play their first European gigs in 20 years.

Kimya Dawson and Adam Green will first play at The Roundhouse in London on May 29th. Then, they’ll hit Barcelona and Madrid for both cities’ Primavera Sound Festival on June 2nd and 9th respectively. Beyond their first trip abroad in two decades, the upcoming dates will mark The Moldy Peaches’ first full-band performances in over 10 years, as Dawson and Green will front a six-piece lineup.

These shows are just the latest in what’s become a bustling reunion for Dawson and Green’s beloved indie pop band: “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” they said in a press release. “Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”

Tickets for The Moldy Peaches’ London gig will go on sale this Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. UK time (or 5:00 a.m. ET). You can grab yours at Ticketmaster.

Dawson and Green reunited earlier this month for their first performance in over a decade at the Los Angeles premiere of the indie rock documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom. That was followed by another performance at a premiere event in Seattle. Watch fan-captured performance footage of their recent reunion below.

Last year, The Moldy Peaches released Origin Story: 1994-1999, an archival set that compiled songs, unreleased demos, live tracks, and poems from their earliest days together.