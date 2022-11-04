Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Muppets Christmas Carol Extended Cut Coming to Disney+

The extended edition, including the "lost" song "When Love Is Gone," comes to Disney+ December 9th

Advertisement
muppet christmas carol extended edition disney+ love has gone away song watch stream disney plus
The Muppet Christmas Carol (Jim Henson Productions)
November 4, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Like cheeses for us meeces, fans of The Muppet Christmas Carol are getting exactly what they want this holiday season now that an extended cut of the 1992 film is coming to Disney+.

    Starring Michael Caine and directed by Brian Henson from a screenplay by the great The Muppets writer Jerry Juhl, The Muppet Christmas Carol remains one of the most beloved films in the Henson filmography. The extended edition has become something of a legend due to a quirk in the ways the film was released. As Gizmodo reports, it includes the so-called “lost” song, “When Love Is Gone,” which was cut from the original theatrical run, added to a VHS copy where it became a fan favorite, and then served an eviction notice once the The Muppet Christmas Carol hit DVD and streaming.

    Paul Williams, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriter behind “Rainbow Connection,” wrote the melancholy tune. It’s sung by Scrooge’s ex-fiancé Belle when he visits his memories with the Ghost of Christmas Past, and the moment that old Scrooge joins young Belle in a duet across the decades had Rizzo the Rat in tears — and he probably wasn’t the only one.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    That song, and the rest of the extended cut, will only be available in the extras tab of the movie. If you just hit play on the title, you’ll be getting the old short-and-sweet version. Check out The Muppet Christmas Carol as it was meant to be seen on Disney+ starting December 9th, and listen to “When Love Is Gone” below.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

My Policeman Review Harry Styles

My Policeman Review: Harry Styles and Cast Arrest in Essential Queer Story

November 4, 2022

one piece movies in order

Everything You Need To Know About One Piece, Including What Order the Movies Are In

November 4, 2022

weird al movie fact check yankovic fact check story roku true false what's real accurate fact fiction

Is Anything in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story True?

November 4, 2022

Weird Al Yankovic Story Review

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Shines Thanks to a Deadpan Daniel Radcliffe: Review

November 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Muppets Christmas Carol Extended Cut Coming to Disney+

Menu Shop Search Newsletter