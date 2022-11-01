ABC Announces The Prank Panel with Johnny Knoxville, Eric André, and Gabourey Sidibe

ABC has announced The Prank Panel, a new candid camera series anchored by the “Pranxperts” Johnny Knoxville, Eric André, and Gabourey Sidibe.

The Prank Panel is expected in 2023, and will see the Pranxperts fielding pitches from everyday people and then acting as mentors for these practical jokes. “Every year, millions of pranks go un-pulled because wannabe pranksters don’t have the know-how — or the resources — to pull them off,” André says in a trailer.

Knoxville adds, “Eric, Gabby, and I will serve as an esteemed panel of experts and we’ll listen to pitches from prank dreamers across the globe.”

According to Deadline, the show will feature a mix of real people and celebrity guests, and will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how practiced pranksters pull off their elaborate stunts. Check out the trailer below.

Knoxville and André are no stranger to practical jokes, and earlier this year the pair appeared in Jackass Forever. Knoxville also starred in the series Reboot as a has-been TV star, and in an interview with Consequence, spoke about the bizarrely meta experience.

Meanwhile, André’s Adult Swim series The Eric André Show was recently picked up for Season 6, and he also stars in Guillermo del Toro’s new anthology Cabinet of Curiosities. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Airport’s “unlawful” drug search program for a 2020 stop when he said he was detained without cause.

As for Sidibe, the Oscar-nominated star of Precious was recently seen in Antebellum (2020) and American Horror Stories (2022).