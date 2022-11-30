The Rock Buys Out All the Snickers From His Local 7-11 to Make Up for Past Stealing: Watch

Here’s a feel-good video for your Tuesday: The Rock visited the 7-11 he used to frequent in his days growing up in Hawaii and bought out all of their Snickers bars to make up for all of the times he stole from the convenience store in his youth — and he made sure to pay for all the other visitors’ goods as well. Watch the sweet clip below.

As he explains in the caption, Dwayne Johnson was “broke as hell” in his youth, “so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym.”

Added Johnson, “The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me.” Johnson’s family was evicted from their Hawaiian home in 1987, and ever since then, his past theft has been weighing on his conscience.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11…,” The Rock explained, “I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

After paying the locals’ tabs and forcing poor cashier BK to count every Snickers in the store, The Rock ultimately left all the candy bars in a bag on the counter. “If somebody looks like they’re stealing Snickers, give them these so they don’t steal it,” he told the employees.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

The Rock’s good deed may have gone viral, but it wasn’t a campaign photo op: The actor said back in October that he officially won’t be running for president in 2024. Sticking to the big screen, Johnson last starred in the DC flick Black Adam.