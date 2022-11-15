The Smile Kick Off North American Tour in Providence: Photos and Setlist

On Monday night (November 14th), Radiohead offshoot The Smile kicked off their hotly-anticipated North American tour (grab tickets here) in Providence, Rhode Island. With engaging visuals and an enthralling set, The Smile took over the sold-out Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Check out photos from the night below.
Featuring Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner (of Sons of Kemet), the trio’s stateside jaunt comes off the back of the release of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention. The nearly two-hour set featured just about every song the trio has released thus far, as well as a Thom Yorke cover to boot.
Check out the full setlist below, as well as action shots from the performance, taken by Bryan Lasky who was there to capture all the magic for Consequence.
The Smile’s tour is scheduled to continue through December; check out the upcoming dates and get tickets here.
Photo Gallery:
Setlist:
Pana-Vision
Thin Thing
The Opposite
It/Flangers
Speech Bubbles
Free in the Knowledge
A Hairdyer
Waving a White Flag
Colours Fly
We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
Skirting on the Surface
Just Eyes and Mouth
The Smoke
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Encore
The Same
Bending Hectic
Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (Thom Yorke cover)