Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Smile Kick Off North American Tour in Providence: Photos and Setlist

Action shots from the Radiohead offshoot's first tour stateside

Advertisement
The Smile 2022 tour
The Smile, photos by Bryan Lasky
Follow
November 15, 2022 | 12:59pm ET

    On Monday night (November 14th), Radiohead offshoot The Smile kicked off their hotly-anticipated North American tour (grab tickets here) in Providence, Rhode Island. With engaging visuals and an enthralling set, The Smile took over the sold-out Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Check out photos from the night below.

    Featuring Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner (of Sons of Kemet), the trio’s stateside jaunt comes off the back of the release of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention. The nearly two-hour set featured just about every song the trio has released thus far, as well as a Thom Yorke cover to boot.

    Check out the full setlist below, as well as action shots from the performance, taken by Bryan Lasky who was there to capture all the magic for Consequence.

    Advertisement

    The Smile’s tour is scheduled to continue through December; check out the upcoming dates and get tickets here.

    Photo Gallery:

    Advertisement

    Setlist:

    Pana-Vision
    Thin Thing
    The Opposite
    It/Flangers
    Speech Bubbles
    Free in the Knowledge
    A Hairdyer
    Waving a White Flag
    Colours Fly
    We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
    Skirting on the Surface
    Just Eyes and Mouth
    The Smoke
    You Will Never Work in Television Again
    Encore
    The Same
    Bending Hectic
    Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (Thom Yorke cover)

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mercyful Fate at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre

Mercyful Fate Bring Glorious "Evil" to Brooklyn's Kings Theatre: Recap, Photos + Video

November 12, 2022

When We Were Young 2022 Photos

When We Were Young 2022 Photo Gallery: See Portraits of Pierce The Veil, Nessa Barrett, Atreyu, and More

October 26, 2022

When We Were Young 2022 Gallery

When We Were Young Festival Makes Nostalgic Debut with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and More: Photo Gallery

October 25, 2022

Iron Maiden New Jersey 2022 photos recap

Iron Maiden Bring the "Beast" to Newark, New Jersey: Recap, Photos + Video

October 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Smile Kick Off North American Tour in Providence: Photos and Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter