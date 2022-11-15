The Smile Kick Off North American Tour in Providence: Photos and Setlist

On Monday night (November 14th), Radiohead offshoot The Smile kicked off their hotly-anticipated North American tour (grab tickets here) in Providence, Rhode Island. With engaging visuals and an enthralling set, The Smile took over the sold-out Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Check out photos from the night below.

Featuring Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner (of Sons of Kemet), the trio’s stateside jaunt comes off the back of the release of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention. The nearly two-hour set featured just about every song the trio has released thus far, as well as a Thom Yorke cover to boot.

Check out the full setlist below, as well as action shots from the performance, taken by Bryan Lasky who was there to capture all the magic for Consequence.

Advertisement

The Smile’s tour is scheduled to continue through December; check out the upcoming dates and get tickets here.

Photo Gallery:

The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky

Advertisement

Setlist:

Pana-Vision

Thin Thing

The Opposite

It/Flangers

Speech Bubbles

Free in the Knowledge

A Hairdyer

Waving a White Flag

Colours Fly

We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings

Skirting on the Surface

Just Eyes and Mouth

The Smoke

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Encore

The Same

Bending Hectic

Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (Thom Yorke cover)