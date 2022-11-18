Menu
The Smile Perform “You Will Never Work In Television Again” on Fallon: Watch

Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood's new band makes its US TV debut

The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky
November 18, 2022 | 8:38am ET

    The Smile made their US television debut by appearing as the musical guest on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Radiohead offshoot featuring Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, with drummer Tom Skinner, performed “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” a cheekily titled selection from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. Catch the replay below.

    The Smile recently kicked off their inaugural North American tour; check out our recap of their US opening night, and grab tickets for their remaining shows over at Ticketmaster.

    So far, the tour has included a debut performance of the trio’s new song “Bending Hectic,” which Thom Yorke said he wrote the lyrics to “about half an hour” beforehand. They also recently shared a new music video for their song “Pana-vision” starring Cillian Murphy.

