The Walkmen to Reunite for First Shows Since 2013

The Walkmen have announced they are reuniting for their first proper shows in a decade. The pair of hometown concerts will take place at New York City’s Webster Hall on April 26th and 27th.

“Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus,'” said frontman Hamilton Leithauser in a statement. “I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot… but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.”

The official pre-sale (register here) begins Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET. It will be followed by the general on-sale starting on Friday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. ET; grab your tickets here.

Watch an official trailer for the shows below.

The Walkmen’s last album was 2012’s Heaven. Besides a one-off appearance at a 2014 NBA All-Star Game Weekend concert, they haven’t played a live show since their 2013 tour.

Since then, Leithauser has released his 2014 solo debut, Black Hours, and 2020’s The Loves of Your Life, as well as a pair of collaborative albums: 2015’s Dear God alongside his former Walkmen bandmate Paul Maroon and 2016’s I Had a Dream That You Were Mine with Rostam.

Meanwhile, Maroon released Instrumental Music in 2020 and teamed up with Jenny Lin for 13 Short Piano Pieces earlier this month. Multi-instrumentalist Walter Martin has shared his own string of albums including 2018’s Reminisce Bar and Grill, 2020’s The World at Night, and this year’s The Bear.

Bassist Peter Matthew Bauer has shared three solo albums since the band’s hiatus, including 2014’s Liberation!, 2017’s Mount Qaf (Divine Love), and Flowers, released this past September. Drummer Matt Barrick hasn’t released any solo albums of his own, but formed the supergroup Muzz with Interpol’s Paul Banks and Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman.

The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:

04/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall