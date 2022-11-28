The Weeknd Announce 2023 Leg of “After Hours Til Dawn Tour”

The Weeknd is bringing his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to the UK, Europe, Mexico, and South America in 2023.

On the heels of a sold-out North American leg, The Weeknd will return to the road beginning in June 2023, with stadium shows in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and more. Come the fall, he’ll headline concerts in Mexico, Colombia, Brasil, Argentina, and Chile. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the UK/European leg go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time. Tickets for the Colombia concert will be available starting Saturday, December 3rd, while tickets for the Mexican date and remaining Latin American run will go on sale starting Thursday, December 8th. You can find individual ticket links below.

Advertisement

The North American leg of “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” concluded at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday night. During a pre-show event, Abel Tesfaye presented a $5 million check to the World Food Program USA. The money was raised from the tour’s ticket and merchandise sales, as well as from corporate donors.

The Weeknd 2023 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/14 – Horsens, DK @ Nordstern Arena (Tix)

06/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)

06/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijiff ArenA (Tix)

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

07/07 – London, UK @ London Stadium (Tix)

07/11 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park (Tix)

07/18 – Madrid, ES @ Cívitas Metropolitano (Tix)

07/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

07/22 – Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera (Tix)

07/26 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo La Maura (Tix)

07/29 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France (Tix)

08/01 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique (Tix)

08/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

08/06 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)

08/09 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

08/12 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

09/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

10/04 – Bogotá, CO @ Estadio El Campín

10/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Hipódromo de San Isidro

10/15 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Photo Gallery of The Weeknd at Gillette Stadium on July 21st, 2022:

The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas The Weeknd, photo by Ben Stas