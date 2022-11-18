Menu
The White Lotus Is Booked for Season 3

With another new location and vacationers

the white lotus season 3 hbo max confirmed comedy tv television news
The White Lotus (HBO)
November 18, 2022 | 2:27pm ET

    Pack your bags (again), because The White Lotus is returning to HBO for Season 3.

    Mike White will return to helm the upcoming third installment of his hit black comedy, which first took us to Hawaii back in July 2021. Today’s news arrives as we’re only three of seven episodes in to Season 2, which takes place at another White Lotus property off the Sicilian coast.

    HBO has yet to reveal many plot details about The White Lotus Season 3, except that it will feature yet another new ensemble cast — the excellent Jennifer Coolidge is the only character to appear in both Season 1 and 2 — and we’ll have an entirely new resort to explore. Perhaps a sprawling mountainside ski lodge this go around for us summer-haters?

    There’s also no word right now about who will star in this next score of vacation-goers, but Twitter has some ideas: Lindsay Lohan, Laura Dern, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are just a few pitches. Stay tuned here for more information on The White Lotus Season 3 as we hear about it.

    Along with Coolidge, Season 2 of The White Lotus welcomed new cast members Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and more.

