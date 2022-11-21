The Winery Dogs — the supergroup featuring singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), and drummer Mike Portnoy (Metal Allegiance, ex-Dream Theater) have announced a new album and 2023 US tour.

The extensive trek kicks off February 15th in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and runs through April 6th in Nashville. Ticket pre-sales for select dates start Tuesday (November 22nd) at 10 a.m. ET using the code HEADLINE. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

The outing launches shortly after the release of The Winery Dogs’ third full-length album, appropriately titled III. The opening track and lead single, “Xanadu,” will be available to those who pre-order the LP beginning December 9th.

Advertisement

Related Video

While we can’t listen to the new song just yet, Portnoy describes it as a “barnburner.” Given the combined talent of the supergroup’s three virtuosos, we’ll take him for his word.

“It’s one of the fiercest tracks on the album,” Portnoy continued. “At the end there, you’re hearing me toss my sticks — not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done.”

The Winery Dogs have been active off-and-on over the years. Following their 2015 sophomore album Hot Streak, the group went on hiatus before reuniting for shows in 2019. It was during that run of dates where the band realized “a third album was definitely in the cards,” according to Portnoy.

Advertisement

Added Sheehan: “Getting back together like that was really refreshing. We could relax a bit and enjoy being together onstage, playing without any pressure. It was a beautiful thing.”

Below you can see the tracklist and artwork for III, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

III Artwork:

III Tracklist:

01. Xanadu

02. Mad World

03. Breakthrough

04. Rise

05. Stars

06. The Vengeance

07. Pharaoh

08. Gaslight

09. Lorelei

10. The Red Wine

Advertisement

The Winery Dogs’ 2023 US Tour Dates:

02/15 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

02/16 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

02/17 – Glenside, PA @ The Keswick Theatre

02/18 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

02/21 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

02/22 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Live!

02/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

02/25 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

02/26 – Derry, NH Tupelo @ Music Hall

03/01 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

03/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

03/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

03/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

03/10 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

03/11 – Westland, MI @ The Token Lounge

03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Hall

03/14 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

03/18 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

03/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

03/31 – Hopewell, VA @ Hopewell Theatre

04/01 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre

04/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/04 – Ashville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/05 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl