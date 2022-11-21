The Winery Dogs — the supergroup featuring singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), and drummer Mike Portnoy (Metal Allegiance, ex-Dream Theater) have announced a new album and 2023 US tour.
The extensive trek kicks off February 15th in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and runs through April 6th in Nashville. Ticket pre-sales for select dates start Tuesday (November 22nd) at 10 a.m. ET using the code HEADLINE. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
The outing launches shortly after the release of The Winery Dogs’ third full-length album, appropriately titled III. The opening track and lead single, “Xanadu,” will be available to those who pre-order the LP beginning December 9th.
While we can’t listen to the new song just yet, Portnoy describes it as a “barnburner.” Given the combined talent of the supergroup’s three virtuosos, we’ll take him for his word.
“It’s one of the fiercest tracks on the album,” Portnoy continued. “At the end there, you’re hearing me toss my sticks — not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done.”
The Winery Dogs have been active off-and-on over the years. Following their 2015 sophomore album Hot Streak, the group went on hiatus before reuniting for shows in 2019. It was during that run of dates where the band realized “a third album was definitely in the cards,” according to Portnoy.
Added Sheehan: “Getting back together like that was really refreshing. We could relax a bit and enjoy being together onstage, playing without any pressure. It was a beautiful thing.”
Below you can see the tracklist and artwork for III, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.
III Artwork:
III Tracklist:
01. Xanadu
02. Mad World
03. Breakthrough
04. Rise
05. Stars
06. The Vengeance
07. Pharaoh
08. Gaslight
09. Lorelei
10. The Red Wine
The Winery Dogs’ 2023 US Tour Dates:
02/15 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
02/16 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
02/17 – Glenside, PA @ The Keswick Theatre
02/18 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
02/21 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
02/22 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Live!
02/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
02/25 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
02/26 – Derry, NH Tupelo @ Music Hall
03/01 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
03/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
03/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
03/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
03/10 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
03/11 – Westland, MI @ The Token Lounge
03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Hall
03/14 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
03/17 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
03/18 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot
03/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
03/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
03/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
03/31 – Hopewell, VA @ Hopewell Theatre
04/01 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre
04/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/04 – Ashville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/05 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl