The Winery Dogs (Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy) Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour

The trio hits the road in February in support of its third full-length LP

winery dogs new album iii
The Winery Dogs, via Loud & Proad/Roadrunner Records
November 21, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    The Winery Dogs — the supergroup featuring singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), and drummer Mike Portnoy (Metal Allegiance, ex-Dream Theater) have announced a new album and 2023 US tour.

    The extensive trek kicks off February 15th in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and runs through April 6th in Nashville. Ticket pre-sales for select dates start Tuesday (November 22nd) at 10 a.m. ET using the code HEADLINE. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The outing launches shortly after the release of The Winery Dogs’ third full-length album, appropriately titled III. The opening track and lead single, “Xanadu,” will be available to those who pre-order the LP beginning December 9th.

    While we can’t listen to the new song just yet, Portnoy describes it as a “barnburner.” Given the combined talent of the supergroup’s three virtuosos, we’ll take him for his word.

    “It’s one of the fiercest tracks on the album,” Portnoy continued. “At the end there, you’re hearing me toss my sticks — not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done.”

    The Winery Dogs have been active off-and-on over the years. Following their 2015 sophomore album Hot Streak, the group went on hiatus before reuniting for shows in 2019. It was during that run of dates where the band realized “a third album was definitely in the cards,” according to Portnoy.

    Added Sheehan: “Getting back together like that was really refreshing. We could relax a bit and enjoy being together onstage, playing without any pressure. It was a beautiful thing.”

    Below you can see the tracklist and artwork for III, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

    III Artwork:

    the winery dogs iii

    III Tracklist:
    01. Xanadu
    02. Mad World
    03. Breakthrough
    04. Rise
    05. Stars
    06. The Vengeance
    07. Pharaoh
    08. Gaslight
    09. Lorelei
    10. The Red Wine

    The Winery Dogs’ 2023 US Tour Dates:
    02/15 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
    02/16 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
    02/17 – Glenside, PA @ The Keswick Theatre
    02/18 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
    02/21 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    02/22 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    02/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    02/25 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
    02/26 – Derry, NH Tupelo @ Music Hall
    03/01 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
    03/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    03/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
    03/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
    03/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    03/10 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
    03/11 – Westland, MI @ The Token Lounge
    03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Hall
    03/14 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
    03/17 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    03/18 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot
    03/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
    03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    03/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    03/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    03/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    03/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
    03/31 – Hopewell, VA @ Hopewell Theatre
    04/01 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre
    04/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    04/04 – Ashville, NC @ Orange Peel
    04/05 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

