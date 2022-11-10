Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sword-Wielding Michelle Yeoh Stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer: Watch

Coming to Netflix on Christmas Day

Advertisement
witcher blood origin teaser trailer netflix michelle yeoh
The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)
Follow
November 10, 2022 | 12:38pm ET

    Netflix has shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh as a sword-elf named Scian who’s on a journey to retrieve a magical blade stolen from her people.

    In the clip, we get a glimpse at Scian’s formidable sword powers before she’s joined by her traveling companions Éile (Sophia Brown), a former warrior of the Queen’s guard, and Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), who left his post protecting a king in order to seek revenge. The trio leaves behind plenty of destruction in their wake.

    Watch the full The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser below.

    The four-part series takes place in an elven world 1,200 years before the original show and tells the tale of the creation of the first Witcher during which “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” according to the official logline.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Co-created by Declan de Barra (Iron Fist) and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher), the show also stars Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran, and more.

    The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix on December 25th.

    In other news in The Witcher universe, Henry Cavill stepped down from his lead role as Geralt of Rivia in the main series after three seasons. Liam Hemsworth will take over while Cavill sets his sights on the return of Superman.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

New Order Low Life box set 2023 Perfect Kiss stream preorder

New Order Announce Low-Life Definitive Edition Box Set, Share Unreleased Recording of "The Perfect Kiss": Stream

November 10, 2022

tyler childers 2023 tour dates send in the hounds the food stamps tickets buy

Tyler Childers Announces 2023 "Send in the Hounds Tour"

November 10, 2022

sonic temple fest 2023

Sonic Temple Festival Returning in 2023 After Three Years Off Due to the Pandemic

November 10, 2022

concert for george harrison tribute film re release tickets theaters dates the beatles classic rock music news

George Harrison Tribute Concert Film Getting Limited Theatrical Re-Release

November 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sword-Wielding Michelle Yeoh Stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter