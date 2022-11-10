Sword-Wielding Michelle Yeoh Stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer: Watch

Netflix has shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh as a sword-elf named Scian who’s on a journey to retrieve a magical blade stolen from her people.

In the clip, we get a glimpse at Scian’s formidable sword powers before she’s joined by her traveling companions Éile (Sophia Brown), a former warrior of the Queen’s guard, and Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), who left his post protecting a king in order to seek revenge. The trio leaves behind plenty of destruction in their wake.

Watch the full The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser below.

The four-part series takes place in an elven world 1,200 years before the original show and tells the tale of the creation of the first Witcher during which “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” according to the official logline.

Co-created by Declan de Barra (Iron Fist) and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher), the show also stars Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran, and more.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix on December 25th.

In other news in The Witcher universe, Henry Cavill stepped down from his lead role as Geralt of Rivia in the main series after three seasons. Liam Hemsworth will take over while Cavill sets his sights on the return of Superman.