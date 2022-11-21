Menu
The xx Announce Coexist 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

An expanded digital version of the album is now streaming

the xx coexist reissue
The xx, photo courtesy of Young
November 21, 2022 | 12:59pm ET

    The xx’s sophomore album Coexist turned 10 back in September, and now the trio have readied a 10th anniversary reissue of the indie pop classic. An expanded deluxe version of the LP is already streaming on digital services, while a crystal clear vinyl edition is available for pre-order ahead of its January 13th release.

    Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, and Jamie xx waxed poetic about Coexist in a statement. “That’s the special thing of having records, is that they are a concrete diary, a moment in our friendship,” the band said. “The fact that it’s been ten years, reflecting on that time passing and the music belonging to other people in those ten years — Coexist means something to us, but the connections that people have to those songs now. Fleeting moments of people saying they got married walking down the aisle to ‘Angels,’ it’s very surreal and special to be part of those people’s lives.”

    The xx kept the nostalgia going with a special episode of their Apple Music show Interludes Radio, where they invited fans to share their experiences with Coexist over the years. Listen to that special here, and scroll onward to stream the digital deluxe version of Coexist, which features live versions of “Angels,” “Chained,” and “Reunion & Sunset.”

    Related Video

    The xx’s last album was 2017’s I See YouSince then, each band member has moved onto solo projects, including Sim’s 2022 record Hideous Bastard and Jamie xx’s recent singles “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” and “KILL DEM.” The xx isn’t over, though: Sim confirmed the band would “definitely” record more music, saying, “The xx will always be my home and will always be my priority.”

    Coexist Vinyl Reissue Artwork:

    The xx Coexist Vinyl Reissue

    Coexist (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Angels
    02. Chained
    03. Fiction
    04. Try
    05. Reunion
    06. Sunset
    07. Missing
    08. Tides
    09. Unfold
    10. Swept Away
    11. Our Song
    12. Angels (Live)
    13. Chained (Live)
    14. Reunion & Sunset (Live)

Artists

