The xx Announce Coexist 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

The xx’s sophomore album Coexist turned 10 back in September, and now the trio have readied a 10th anniversary reissue of the indie pop classic. An expanded deluxe version of the LP is already streaming on digital services, while a crystal clear vinyl edition is available for pre-order ahead of its January 13th release.

Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, and Jamie xx waxed poetic about Coexist in a statement. “That’s the special thing of having records, is that they are a concrete diary, a moment in our friendship,” the band said. “The fact that it’s been ten years, reflecting on that time passing and the music belonging to other people in those ten years — Coexist means something to us, but the connections that people have to those songs now. Fleeting moments of people saying they got married walking down the aisle to ‘Angels,’ it’s very surreal and special to be part of those people’s lives.”

The xx kept the nostalgia going with a special episode of their Apple Music show Interludes Radio, where they invited fans to share their experiences with Coexist over the years. Listen to that special here, and scroll onward to stream the digital deluxe version of Coexist, which features live versions of “Angels,” “Chained,” and “Reunion & Sunset.”

The xx’s last album was 2017’s I See You. Since then, each band member has moved onto solo projects, including Sim’s 2022 record Hideous Bastard and Jamie xx’s recent singles “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” and “KILL DEM.” The xx isn’t over, though: Sim confirmed the band would “definitely” record more music, saying, “The xx will always be my home and will always be my priority.”

Coexist Vinyl Reissue Artwork:

Coexist (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. Angels

02. Chained

03. Fiction

04. Try

05. Reunion

06. Sunset

07. Missing

08. Tides

09. Unfold

10. Swept Away

11. Our Song

12. Angels (Live)

13. Chained (Live)

14. Reunion & Sunset (Live)

