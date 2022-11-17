Ticketmaster Faces Antitrust Investigation for Taylor Swift Pre-Sale

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating whether antitrust violations “could be an issue” with Ticketmaster’s handling of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” which crashed the ticket portal and left some users being told they needed to wait up to five days for a response, Bloomberg reports.

“As an industry player, you would think Ticketmaster would be prepared,” Skrmetti said in a press conference announcing that his office was looking into the pre-sale. “Because they have a dominant position, they may have thought they didn’t need to worry about that. This could be an indicator that there’s not enough competition in the market.”

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, and the resulting company controls approximately 70% of the market for primary ticketing and live event venues. (Disclaimer: That dominance extends to those of us trying to keep the lights on while covering live music. Consequence may receive a commission when you click on Ticketmaster links through our website.) So when pre-sale for “The Eras Tour” began Tuesday, November 15th, fans had few other options. According to Live Nation chariman Gregg Maffei, 14 million people attempted to access the Ticketmaster website all at once.

Advertisement

Related Video

According to Ticketmaster (via Variety), 1.5 million fans were able to instantly buy tickets, while an additional 2 million were sent to a waitlist. The company explained that they prepared for these numbers because “historically, 40% of invited fans actually show up and buy tickets, and most purchase an average of 3 tickets.”

“However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak.” The company also celebrated a record-breaking two million Taylor Swift tickets sold — the most ever sold for a single artist in one day.

But 1.5 million people buying tickets plus two million on the waitlist does not add up to the 14 million people trying to access the site, without even reckoning with the bots. The overwhelming traffic led to unloaded pages, timeouts, estimates of five-day-long queues (though those seem to have cleared up long well before the estimates came true), and a frustrating experience, even if you were trying to book your seats for other artists.