New TikTok Clip Apparently Shows Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Steel Panther Concert

A new TikTok clip posted on Tuesday (November 29th) apparently shows Casey Anthony dancing onstage at a Steel Panther show in March of this year. The video was shared on the same day a new documentary on Anthony premiered on Peacock.

Anthony was famously suspected of killing her own two-year-old daughter Caylee after taking 31 days to report that the child was missing. Her 2008 arrest and subsequent trial made headlines worldwide, but she was eventually found not guilty of the murder in 2011. However, she was found guilty on the lesser misdemeanor charges of lying to investigators about the nature of Caylee’s disappearance.

The TikTok video shows a woman who appears to be Anthony dancing onstage along with several other women at a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale, with the onscreen caption: “When you see Casey Anthony dancing onstage at a concert in March, and her documentary comes out in November.”

If it is indeed Anthony, it is unlikely that Steel Panther had any idea who she was, as the glam-metal parody band regularly brings multiple female audience members up onstage at their shows, especially during the song “17 Girls in a Row.”

The new Peacock documentary Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies features Anthony herself telling her side of the story for the first time ever on film. She admits that she did lie to investigators about how Caylee disappeared, but maintains her innocence as far as the young girl’s murder. “I don’t know what the truth is,” she says in the documentary. “All I know is that something happened.”

Since being posted by TikTok user @sarahjeaniess on Tuesday, the TikTok clip has more than 2 million views. It can be seen below.