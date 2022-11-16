Titus Andronicus Announce 2023 Tour, Share “Drummer Boy”: Stream

Titus Andronicus have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, The Will to Live. Alongside the announcement, they shared the new holiday single “Drummer Boy.”
After kicking off the trek in Pittsburgh on February 28th, Titus Andronicus will make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco, DC, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on April 8th. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before the North American run, the New Jersey punks will tour across Ireland and the UK; grab your seats for those dates here.
Bandleader Patrick Stickles explained in a statement that he “connected the dots” about interpolating Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” with the Christmas standard “The Little Drummer Boy” several years ago, but “it got tossed onto the pile with so many of my other crazy ideas.” Recently, the band took two off days in Montreal to “grab the reindeer by the antlers and cross this one off the list, so as to avoid the pain of eternal regret.” He added, “I’ve noticed a lot of discourse recently about what constitutes a legitimate ‘parody’ lately, and I’d like to get a piece of that action.”
Stream “Drummer Boy” via the lyric video below, which doubles as a “fireplace for the home.”
Titus Andronicus 2023 Tour Dates:
02/03 — Limerick, IE @ Pharmacia
02/04 — Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
02/07 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
02/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
02/09 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
02/10 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
02/11 — Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs
02/13 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
02/14 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
02/15 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
02/16 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
02/17 — London, UK @ Moth Club
02/18 — London, UK @ Moth Club
02/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
03/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/03 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
03/04 — St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/05 — Fargo, ND @ Aquarium
03/07 — Great Falls, MT @ Newberry
03/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theatre
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
03/11 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
03/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
03/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
03/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
03/23 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/28 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/29 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
03/31 — Bloomington, IN @ Bishop
04/01 — Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
04/02 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
04/04 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/05 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
04/07 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
04/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall)
06/01 — McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Festival