Titus Andronicus Announce 2023 Tour, Share “Drummer Boy”: Stream

In support of their latest album, The Will to Live

Titus Andronicus, photo by Ray Concepcion
November 16, 2022 | 4:32pm ET

    Titus Andronicus have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, The Will to Live. Alongside the announcement, they shared the new holiday single “Drummer Boy.”

    After kicking off the trek in Pittsburgh on February 28th, Titus Andronicus will make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco, DC, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on April 8th. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before the North American run, the New Jersey punks will tour across Ireland and the UK; grab your seats for those dates here.

    Bandleader Patrick Stickles explained in a statement that he “connected the dots” about interpolating Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” with the Christmas standard “The Little Drummer Boy” several years ago, but “it got tossed onto the pile with so many of my other crazy ideas.” Recently, the band took two off days in Montreal to “grab the reindeer by the antlers and cross this one off the list, so as to avoid the pain of eternal regret.” He added, “I’ve noticed a lot of discourse recently about what constitutes a legitimate ‘parody’ lately, and I’d like to get a piece of that action.”

    Stream “Drummer Boy” via the lyric video below, which doubles as a “fireplace for the home.”

    Titus Andronicus 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/03 — Limerick, IE @ Pharmacia
    02/04 — Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
    02/07 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
    02/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
    02/09 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
    02/10 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    02/11 — Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs
    02/13 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    02/14 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
    02/15 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
    02/16 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
    02/17 — London, UK @ Moth Club
    02/18 — London, UK @ Moth Club
    02/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
    03/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    03/03 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
    03/04 — St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    03/05 — Fargo, ND @ Aquarium
    03/07 — Great Falls, MT @ Newberry
    03/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
    03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theatre
    03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
    03/11 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    03/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
    03/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    03/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
    03/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    03/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    03/23 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    03/28 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    03/29 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
    03/31 — Bloomington, IN @ Bishop
    04/01 — Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
    04/02 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    04/04 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    04/05 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    04/07 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    04/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall)
    06/01 — McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Festival

