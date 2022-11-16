Titus Andronicus Announce 2023 Tour, Share “Drummer Boy”: Stream

Titus Andronicus have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, The Will to Live. Alongside the announcement, they shared the new holiday single “Drummer Boy.”

After kicking off the trek in Pittsburgh on February 28th, Titus Andronicus will make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco, DC, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on April 8th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before the North American run, the New Jersey punks will tour across Ireland and the UK; grab your seats for those dates here.

Bandleader Patrick Stickles explained in a statement that he “connected the dots” about interpolating Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” with the Christmas standard “The Little Drummer Boy” several years ago, but “it got tossed onto the pile with so many of my other crazy ideas.” Recently, the band took two off days in Montreal to “grab the reindeer by the antlers and cross this one off the list, so as to avoid the pain of eternal regret.” He added, “I’ve noticed a lot of discourse recently about what constitutes a legitimate ‘parody’ lately, and I’d like to get a piece of that action.”

Stream “Drummer Boy” via the lyric video below, which doubles as a “fireplace for the home.”

Titus Andronicus 2023 Tour Dates:

02/03 — Limerick, IE @ Pharmacia

02/04 — Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

02/07 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House

02/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

02/09 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

02/10 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

02/11 — Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs

02/13 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

02/14 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

02/15 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

02/16 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

02/17 — London, UK @ Moth Club

02/18 — London, UK @ Moth Club

02/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

03/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/03 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

03/04 — St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/05 — Fargo, ND @ Aquarium

03/07 — Great Falls, MT @ Newberry

03/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Theatre

03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

03/11 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

03/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

03/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

03/23 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/28 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/29 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

03/31 — Bloomington, IN @ Bishop

04/01 — Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

04/02 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/04 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/05 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/07 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

04/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall)

06/01 — McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Festival