Tkay Maidza Unwraps Holiday Song “Nights in December”: Stream

Inspired by wintertime in New York City

Tkay Maidza photo by Mark Peaced
November 14, 2022 | 12:48pm ET

    Artist of the Month alum Tkay Maidza has shared a new holiday song titled “Nights in December.”

    Produced by MSquared, the electronic-tinged R&B track describes newfound love and was inspired by wintertime in New York City. “I hope it’s gonna last forever,” she sings. “On the streets, all my dreams/ You and me, we don’t need reality.”

    “Thought it would be cool to make a song that captures the feeling of a new relationship but using wintertime in New York as the inspiration,” said Maidza in a statement. “I had a trip where I spent a winter in New York, and it was really beautiful so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in a song.”

    Stream Tkay Maidza’s “Nights in December” below.

    Last year, Maidza concluded her three-year EP trilogy with Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, and exclusively broke it down in a track by track feature for Consequence. She recently shared a JPEGMAFIA remix of “High Beans” and appeared on Babyface’s new album, Girls Night Out.

    Maidza is currently serving as the opening act on the Australian leg of Dua Lipa’s tour. After that, she has a number of Australian festival dates including Beyond the Valley, Field Day, and Wildlands. See the full schedule below.

    Tkay Maidza 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre *
    11/16 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena *
    12/10 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival
    12/29 – Barunah Plains, AU @ Beyond the Valley
    12/30 – Perth, AU @ Wildlands
    1/1/23 – Sydney, AU @ Field Day
    1/2/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Wildlands
    1/7/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Wildlands
    1/8/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Wildlands

    * = w/ Dua Lipa

Artists

