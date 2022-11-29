Menu
Not Again! Tommy Lee’s California Home Burglarized

Thankfully no sex tapes were pilfered this time

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
November 29, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    The California home of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been burglarized, according to TMZ.

    The home reportedly was broken into and ransacked last week. The intruder entered through the glass back door, breaking glass, lamps, and a side gate. The overall losses were minimal, however, with the thief making off with a bathroom mirror and some cabinet handles. The total estimated damages were around $5,000.

    For the past few years, Lee has been trying to sell the Calabasas house, which has been on and off the market. As of September, the going price was $4.60 million, down from its original listing value of $5.96 million (Lee bought the home for $5.85 million in 2007).

    It’s not Tommy’s first run-in with burglars. A break-in by a contractor in 1995 resulted in the theft and eventual circulation of his infamous sex tape with Pamela Anderson. The veritable true crime story served as the central plot of the recent Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

    Lee is coming off Mötley Crüe’s very successful North American “Stadium Tour” with co-headliners Def Leppard. The outing raked in $173.5 million. There’s more where that came from, as the Crüe and Leppard recently announced that the tour will hit Mexico, South America, the UK, and Europe next year.

    motley crue
     Editor's Pick
    Mötley Crüe Announce “Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989” Vinyl Box Set

    In other news, Mötley Crüe recently announced the Crücial Crüe box set, which culls their first five studio albums. The vinyl edition retails for $174.98 and can be pre-ordered here; while the CD version retails for $49.98 and can be pre-ordered here.

    Below you can view a video tour of Lee’s Calabasas home that was burglarized, followed by Heavy Consequence’s 2020 video interview with the drummer.

