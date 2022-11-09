The Tonight Show Announces Bruce Springsteen Takeover

The Tonight Show Starring Bruce Springsteen? Well, not quite, but The Boss has planned what is being described as a Tonight Show “takeover” that will find him as Jimmy Fallon’s musical performer and occasional guest for four episodes in November.

As Deadline and Rolling Stone report, Springsteen will be promoting his November 11th soul covers album, Only the Strong Survive. He’s booked at 30 Rock as both guest and performer on November 14th, and as performer only for the 15th and 16th. Springsteen will also appear on a Thanksgiving episode airing Thursday, November 24th. The Bard of Asbury Park is expected to perform four different songs during that run, and you can bet he’ll join Fallon for some silly sketches and games.

Springsteen has never been a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, though he has appeared three times to talk on the couch, and he did perform on Fallon’s prior gig, Late Night. He hasn’t announced which songs he’ll be playing, but so far he’s shared his covers of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and Commodores’ “Night Shift.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-orders of Only the Strong Survive are ongoing. The Boss has also booked a reunion tour with The E Street Band for 2023, and tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Correction: This article has been updated to clarify that Bruce Springsteen has only been announced as the guest for one of the episodes.