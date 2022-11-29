Top Gun: Maverick to Make Even More Money with Theatrical Re-Release

The era of crewed fighter aircraft will continue for at least a little longer, as Paramount Pictures has announced a theatrical re-release of Top Gun: Maverick.

The sequel to the 1986 original earned positive reviews among critics and audiences alike, becoming 60-year-old star Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film ever, and his first to cross the $1 billion mark. The current tally stands at $716 million domestically and over $1.48 billion worldwide. Now, it has a chance to make even more money.

Top Gun: Maverick will return to theaters December 2nd and wrap up this latest mission on December 15th. And if things go well, who knows? Maybe it’ll be called out of retirement one more time.

“Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen,” said Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”

Up next, Cruise will be seen in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which is due in theaters July 14th, 2023. Revisit the trailer now. He’s also been tapped to star in a song-and-dance musical, and his space movie filmed in actual space is apparently still happening.

Editor’s Note: When a sequel is made 35 years after the original, returning cast members aren’t going to look the same. In Hollywood, that can create something of a no-fly zone, as Kelly McGillis was well aware of when it came to casting for Top Gun: Maverick. We’re celebrating her acceptance of aging gracefully with our new “Age-Appropriate” T-shirt, available exclusively via Consequence Shop.

